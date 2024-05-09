Hades 2 Wait Timer Explained

Hades 2 wait timers are less about actual time passing and more about how quickly you play. If you’re stuck waiting for a resource to replenish or a new feature to unlock, though, it can be annoying. Venture into hell with me as we explain how Hades 2 wait timers work.

What Does the Hades 2 Wait Timer Do?

As you’re playing Hades 2, you will access new features that require you to wait a certain amount of time before you get the thing you want.

Case in point, when you get access to soil plots you can plant the seeds that you dig up during your runs. You may see the timer and think minutes or hours, but the timer actually correlates to the number of encounters you need to pass. If a wait timer says 11, that’s 11 encounters you’ll need to get through over your next runs.

When it comes to the soil plots, each seed you obtain means a different wait timer. A good example is Nightshade seeds. They have a wait timer of five, while wheat seeds have a wait timer of 13. Meanwhile, if you plant mystery seeds, it will always take 11 encounters to grow. The outcome could be one of five different things: Nightshade, Molly, Myrtle, Deathcap, or Garlic. All of these are useful in their own way, with some being useful via trading with the broker, or used in one of Hades 2’s many incantations.

Beyond the soil plots, you also have the Charon’s Stash on the pier to the left of the Wretched Broker. This box allows you to order resources in large quantities in return for rare Obol Points. These Obol Points are earned automatically by spending 1,000 gold. The only downside to Charon’s stash is the wait timers associated with each order. Some are only 10 or 20 encounters, others, like ordering the 10 Fate Fabrics can take 40 encounters.

Ultimately, don’t worry about Hades 2’s wait timers. Just play Hades 2 and enjoy it! Before you know it, Charon’s Stash will have your delivery and your flowers will bloom.

