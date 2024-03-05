Category:
Anime
Which Naruto Hidden Village Do You Belong to? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Leaf, Cloud, Mist, Sand, Stone, Rain, or Sound? It's time to find out!
Grace Black
Published: Mar 5, 2024
Naruto Shippuden
Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Have you ever wondered which of the various Hidden Villages you would belong to if you were a shinobi in the world of Naruto? Perhaps you will be best suited to one of the more popular and well-known Villages, such as the Hidden Leaf, or the Hidden Sand. Or, you could even belong to one of the more mysterious names, such as the Hidden Rain, or Hidden Sound. Take our Naruto village quiz below to find out!

The world of Naruto is home to many different shinobi who live in various villages located throughout the lands. These villages have much unique appeal to them, such as the terrain in which they are based, the Clans they house, and even unique Jutsu, or Jinchuriki hosts.

Naruto Hidden Village Quiz

Which Naruto Hidden Village Do You Belong to? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which Naruto village did you end up being a part of? Be sure to let us know in the comments. Of course, you can always give the quiz another go if you want to belong to a different realm!

Enjoyed this Naruto village quiz and want to play through another? You’re in luck because we’ve got one on which My Hero Academia Quirk you would have and which Demon Slayer Hashira you are.

