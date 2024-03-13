How Many Episodes of One Piece Are There? Answered

Now that we’ve broken down the air date of the first episode of One Piece, we’re going to tackle another important fact about the anime. In honor of the manga’s 25th anniversary, we’re covering how many One Piece episodes there are.

How Many Episodes of One Piece Are There?

As of today, if you tally the already aired episodes, One Piece is on episode 1,096. That’s right, one thousand and sixty-four episodes of the One Piece anime are officially out in the wild. Furthermore, the series is currently in its 21st season, which started with episode 1,089 and began in January 2024 in Japan.

1,096 isn’t even the final episode, either. One Piece shows no signs of slowing. It is unknown how long season 21 will be, as season 20 was 196 and season 19 was 108.

How Long Would It Take You To Watch Every Episode Of One Piece? Answered

At this moment, if you binge-watched every possible episode (calculating each episode at 23 minutes), it would take you around 17 1/2 days. However, that does not account for needing to sleep or take breaks, so it would realistically take you at least a month to watch through all of it.

How Many Episodes of the One Piece English Dub Are There?

At the time of writing, the One Piece dub – available through Crunchyroll – has only reached episode 1061, which is a considerable gap.

In other massive numbers, the 25th anniversary isn’t a celebration of a finished manga. The manga is still going to this day. The 108th volume was released in Japan in early March 2024

How Many Episodes of One Piece Are Available on Netflix?

Despite the upcoming One Piece live-action series, it lags behind on Netflix. As of June 16, 2023, only 517 One Piece episodes are available on Netflix.

That’s everything there is to know about how many One Piece episodes have been aired. If you haven’t got time to stream 1,096 episodes of One Piece, you can watch one of the movies, Episode of Alabasta, right now on Netflix. If you happen to be someone who has seen all 1,096 episodes, maybe take our One Piece quiz that promises to be the hardest ever.