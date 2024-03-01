Category:
Which Demon Slayer Pillar (Hashira) Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Are you flashy and fierce, or serene as a misty morning?
Grace Black
Andrew McMahon
and 
Keenan McCall
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:42 pm
Demon Slayer Key Art of Tanjiro and Nezuko Next to Hashira (Which Hashira Are You Quiz)
Image Credit: Ufotable

The first season of Demon Slayer introduces a bunch of amazing characters. From our lovable protagonist to his best friends, just about everyone you meet has a distinct and interesting personality.

Near the end of the season, we meet the coolest group in Demon Slayer: an elite group of Demon Corp members known as the Hashira (aka the Pillars). These characters are everything that our young protagonists hope to become – and they also look really cool.

To celebrate the awesomeness of the Pillars, we’ve compiled a personality quiz to find out which one of the nine Hashira you are most like. So throw on your haori and equip your sword; it is time to see which Demon Slayer Pillar you are!

And if you like this quiz, we have bunch more right here for you to check out.

(Images Courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Which Demon Slayer Pillar Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

1 of 10
How would you stylize your uniform?
Image Credit: Ufotable
2 of 10
Those who know you would describe you as:
Image Credit: Ufotable
3 of 10
Pick one of the following to have as a pet:
Image Credit: Ufotable
4 of 10
Would you break the rules to help others?
Image Credit: Ufotable
5 of 10
What color is your Sword?
Image Credit: Ufotable
6 of 10
What is your breathing style?
Image Credit: Ufotable
7 of 10
What is your training specialty?
Image Credit: Ufotable
8 of 10
What type of athlete are you?
Image Credit: Ufotable
9 of 10
What do you fight for?
Image Credit: Ufotable
10 of 10
How tall are you?
Image Credit: Ufotable
Read Article Quiz: Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge
sims quiz gameplay talking
Category:
PC
PC
Quiz
Quiz
The Sims
The Sims
Quiz: Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out.
Cloud Sephiroth and Zach in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth key art
Category:
PlayStation
PlayStation
Quiz
Quiz
Which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out.
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Which Crew Would You Belong To? Take This One Piece Personality Quiz To Find Out
Sailing Thousand Sunny in One Piece
Category:
Anime
Anime
Quiz
Quiz
Which Crew Would You Belong To? Take This One Piece Personality Quiz To Find Out
Allysen Pierce Allysen Pierce Feb 20, 2024
Grace Black
Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.
Andrew McMahon
Andrew was Twinfinite's Features Editor from 2020 through until March 2023 and wrote for the site from 2018. He has wandered around with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications sitting in his back pocket for a while now, all the while wondering what he is going to do for a career. Luckily, video games have always been there, especially as his writing career progresses.
Keenan McCall
Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore.