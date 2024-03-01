Which Demon Slayer Pillar (Hashira) Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

The first season of Demon Slayer introduces a bunch of amazing characters. From our lovable protagonist to his best friends, just about everyone you meet has a distinct and interesting personality.

Near the end of the season, we meet the coolest group in Demon Slayer: an elite group of Demon Corp members known as the Hashira (aka the Pillars). These characters are everything that our young protagonists hope to become – and they also look really cool.

To celebrate the awesomeness of the Pillars, we’ve compiled a personality quiz to find out which one of the nine Hashira you are most like. So throw on your haori and equip your sword; it is time to see which Demon Slayer Pillar you are!

(Images Courtesy of Crunchyroll)