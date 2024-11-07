You didn’t think there wouldn’t be a collectathon in the newest Mario & Luigi game, did you? Grampy Turnips are scattered throughout the many islands of Concordia, and collecting them rewards the dynamic duo with a string of useful items and gear. We’ll help you find all 18 of these weird veggie old-timers with this step-by-step guide. Here are all Grampy Turnip locations in Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Every Grampy Turnip Location

You’ll have access to some of Shipshape’s inaccessible locations after being granted the first Bros. Move. One area in particular houses the Golden Grampy Turnip, the reward-giver of this collectathon quest. Head to the northwest section of the ship and use the UFO Bros. Move to cross the gap, then pick the turnip out of the ground.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Golden Grampy Turnip on Shipshape is your first one out of 18. Keep revisiting him periodically to receive rewards for plucking up more of them. For each Turnip, we provide a map indicating its exact location via Mario and Luigi’s head icons.

Twistee Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next Grampy Turnip is located on Twistee Island. This geezer is only accessible after connecting the island’s Lighthouse and crossing the golden flower pedals on the left side of the map.

Raynforst Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Grampy Turnip is up the left path past the item shop. Climb the hill to the top and pluck that geezer out of the soil to hear some words of wisdom.

Desolatt Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

One of the easier Grampys to find, it’s the left turnip in front of the building with a yellow entryway to west of the northern save block.

Allsand Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You need the ball dash ability on the Ball Bros Move to reach this Grampy. Use the ball dash on a ramp just before the path branches out into the open sea area. Grampy is at the top.

Slippenglide Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Grampy is found northeast of the lab. Head up the cliff and he’s right down below on a ledge.

Offandon Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head north of the second save block and go into the turnip field to the right. Grampy is the northeastern turnip.

Bulbfish Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Grampy Turnip is located in the underground section of Bulbfish Island. It’s in a dark room to the right of a pipe.

Jellyfish Island Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head up the hill going toward the stadium and turn in slightly to the right mid-way when you see a turnip field. The Grampy is the southwestern turnip.

Soli-Tree Grampy Turnip

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The rest of the Grampy Turnips are aboard the Soli-Tree (a whopping nine of them!). The first one is all by itself in the northwestern room, indicated on the map above.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This room is filled with a bunch of see-saws, so just position Luigi appropriately and you’ll find your way through. The lone Grampy Turnip is found in the top-most portion of this see-saw room.

Grampy Turnip Room

The rest of the Grampy Turnips are located in the dedicated ‘Grampy Turnip Room’. This room is actually hidden to the far left of the same see-saw room the previous lone Grampy was chilling at. Just keep going left until you come to a bridge offscreen leading to the Grampy Turnip Room.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are a total of eight Grampys in this room. Thankfully, they’re all in the same area so just pull away one after another. Climb the top steps to reach the other Golden Grampy Turnip. This final Grampy gives you the same rewards as the one on Shipshape Island, so feel free to cash in your Grampy collection here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Reward for Getting All 18 Grampy Turnips

Your reward for getting all 18 Grampy Turnips is none other than the Grampy Turnip Gloves. This glove accessory boosts either Mario or Luigi’s power by a whopping 30%, easily boosting your jump and hammer stats by double digits. The downside is it drops speed by a massive amount (around 40%).

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Congrats on finding all Grampy Turnips! Check out our review for Mario & Luigi Brothership as well as all the latest gaming guides and reviews here on Twinfinite.

