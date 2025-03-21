Atomfall Little Tea Room Quest Walkthrough: June’s Stash, Windfall Shipment and Signal Redirector Guide

A curious breadcrumb leads to one of the most important items in the game

What starts as a small breadcrumb surrounding The Little Tea Room in Wyndham Village turns into an important quest chain leading to one of Atomfall’s most valuable items: the Signal Redirector. A key item that opens up the deepest recesses of The Interchange and disables sentries. This guide will help you obtain the Signal Redirector through the Windfall quest route, step-by-step.

As with everything else in Atomfall, there are a multitude of ways to go about obtaining the Signal Redirector. This guide takes you through the traditional quest.

June’s Key Location

We’ll begin with step one: finding a key to some secret notes. Whether you have the helpful quest marker option toggled on or off doesn’t help much with the key’s location. Still, it’s rather easy to find if you observe your surroundings and connect the dots. The quest begins within the town of Wyndham. The much-gossiped seizing of June’s Little Tea Room begins the quest. Go to the Little Tea Room to the right of the central pavilion (Wyndham’s town square). The building is boarded up and desecrated by Protocol forces.

Since this building is off-limits, Protocol guards will shoot you on-site if they see you enter the building. Ensure the coast is clear of guards and jump in the open window of the building. Duck to avoid the guards’ line of sight and head upstairs to the back corner. June’s key is located on the ground next to the skeleton with the map coordinates 34.7E, 80.3N.

June’s Secret Stash and Boathouse Location

Now that you have the key, you need the corresponding lock. You’ll find June’s Lockbox inside Village Hall.

Head to the hallway to the left and behind Captain Sims and look past the table on the left-hand wall as you turn the corner to find the lockbox in question. Opening June’s Lockbox rewards you with June’s Errands, which describe a secret stash near a boathouse.

Side Quest: Getting a Metal Detector

Before we go further, you’ll need a Metal Detector to dig up June’s secret stash. You can easily find a Metal Detector in the middle of a lake south of Slatten Dale. Here’s the location with the map coordinates of 29.1E, 73.9N.

A school of hungry mutated leeches comes at you upon entering the lake here, so be sure to whack them with a melee weapon or shoot them before grabbing the Metal Detector next to the corpse.

Finding June’s Boathouse Stash

Now that you have a Metal Detector, it’s time to find the location. If you have quest markers turned on, the location of this boathouse stash will be marked for you, but for those without such aids, here’s the exact location with the coordinates of 35.6E, 82.8N:

The dig site is to the right of the Boathouse inside one of the empty ‘rooms’ of a ruin. When you hear the beeping and see the Metal Detector icon, pull it out and dig away to reveal the box’s contents. Be sure to snatch the note on the table around the corner for an unrelated quest lead.

Obtaining the Windfall Key

June’s secret stash reveals the existence of some confidential Protocol secrets. Apparently, there’s a B.A.R.D. safe room containing some VERY confidential secrets in the Skethermoor region.

—DISCLAIMER—

Before venturing forth into the Skethermoor region, it’s recommended players first gain the trust of Captain Sims so his Protocol troops don’t shoot upon entering the zone. This guide shows a couple of the best ways to gain the favor of Captain Sims.

There’s an entrance to Skethermoor right here in Wyndham to the southeast. The exact coordinates are 36.3 E, 77.5N. I’ve also shown the exact map location in the screenshot below:

With quest markers turned off, it can be difficult to find the specific bunker within Skethermoor containing Protocol’s secrets. There is one hint, however, on the Skethermoor map; a rumored location to the right of the Wyndham entrance in Skethermoor. This location is indeed the B.A.R.D. bunker containing the secrets. You’ll know the bunker by the unique drainage system and ‘Access 13’ notation on the bunker entrance. The coordinates to the bunker are 38.1E, 77.4N.

Now that you’re inside the bunker (or Protocol Workshop as it’s officially called now), the hard part begins. Even with the favor of Captain Sims, Protocol troops within secret bunkers shoot any who enter, including Sims sympathizers. There are no fewer than a dozen troops inside, so make sure you’re well-stocked and ready for a fight.

The room containing the quest item is accessed through a restroom to the right. From the entrance, turn right and follow the hall straight until you see some toilets. Look right and go through the tight crawl space.

The crawl space is a safe zone where enemies can’t find you, so be sure to heal and save. Go forward to find the corpse of someone named ‘Windfall’.

This Windfall fella has the Windfall keycard on him along with a note about a top-secret Windfall Shipment. This shipment is where you need to go next to complete the quest and obtain your illustrious reward.

Finding the Windfall Shipment and Signal Redirector

The rumored location of the next bunker will now be marked on your map. It’s through a well-populated legion of Protocol soldiers stationed around some outposts. Head through the blockade filled with old cars and avoid the landmines past the gates. If you’ve gained the trust of Captain Sims, going straight through Protocol camps shouldn’t be an issue, but they will shoot you if you haven’t. The bunker is next to a farm standing on its own surrounded by some wire. The exact coordinates are 41.3E, 74.9N.

Being seen entering the bunker initiates combat, so avoid Protocol patrols hanging around the area. Even when they’re stationed right in front, it’s possible to sneak past and into it unseen.

Unlike the last bunker, this one’s much easier to get what you need and get out without conflict. Take the first door on the left and go inside.

No enemies are in this room so shut the door behind you. The Windfall Shipment (or ‘Crate’ as it’s now termed) is along the wall to the end of the room. Use the Windfall Keycard on the Windfall shipment crate and you’ll find some amazing loot inside. Don’t forget to grab the three Training Stimulants behind the crate on the shelf.

The Signal Redirector is a core quest item that opens various paths within the Interchange. It’s also used to shut off turrets and other electronics, vital for late-game missions. There is another Signal Redirector in Atomfall within the Skethermoor prison, but this one is easier to obtain first and bypasses other quests.

Now that you’ve completed the full June quest chain and obtained the Signal Redirector, why not check out my guide on fighting the dreaded patrol robots within Atomfall?

