XDefiant is Ubisoft’s first-person shooter where worlds collide to create chaotic battles in familiar places. The different areas in XDefiant take inspiration from other Ubisoft games such as Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 6 and a host of Tom Clancy games! Can you tell which map is which in the quiz below? Test your knowledge with our XDefiant map quiz!

How Well Do You Know XDefiant Areas?

XDefiant has around ten maps to battle it out on but can you tell which is which? And can you name the Ubisoft game which inspired each map? You can test out your XDefiant map knowledge by trying our quiz below and see if you know your Emporium from your Nudleplex.

Can You Name Every XDefiant Map? 1 of 20 Which of these Ubisoft games has NOT inspired an XDefiant map? Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs Legion Tom Clancy's The Division Far Cry 6 2 of 20 Which of these is NOT a Progression Map in XDefiant? Midtown Meltdown Times Square Zoo 3 of 20 Which of these is NOT an Arena Map in XDefiant? Mayday Attica Heights Justice Tower Liberty 4 of 20 Which Ubisoft game inspired the Attica Heights Arena map? Image Source: Ubisoft Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Phantoms Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 5 of 20 Which Ubisoft game inspired the Dumbo Arena map? Image Source: Ubisoft Tom Clancy's The Division Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 6 of 20 Which Ubisoft game inspired the main Arena Map: Arena? Image Source: Ubisoft Tom Clancy's The Division Tom Clancy's The Division 2 7 of 20 Which map is a government base featuring a lobby at both ends of the map, a central server area, and an office space? Emporium Echelon HQ 8 of 20 Which map is set on a small island under Black Tusk occupation? Liberty Dumbo 9 of 20 Which map has a Christmas tree and decor throughout? The Mall Emporium 10 of 20 Tom Clancy's The Division inspired which of the following Arena maps? Mayday Emporium 11 of 20 Tom Clancy's The Division also inspired which of the following Arena maps? Mayday Showtime 12 of 20 Which Ubisoft game inspired this Arena map? Image Source: Ubisoft Watch Dogs 2 Far Cry 6 13 of 20 Which map was inspired by Far Cry 6? Pueblito Yara 14 of 20 Which Arena map has two shopping buildings and a water fountain? Nudleplex Emporium 15 of 20 Which Arena map features a crashed Air Force One plane? Liberty Mayday 16 of 20 Which Progression map is set in the United Ironworks foundry? Meltdown Midway 17 of 20 In which Progression map could you see an elephant? Times Square Zoo 18 of 20 In which Progression map could you go into the subway station? Times Square Midway 19 of 20 Which Progression map lets you visit Coney Island? Times Square Midway 20 of 20 Which Progression map is set on the snowy winter? Meltdown Times Square Continue Continue Share your result via Play again

So, how did you do? Did we feature your favorite map? Which other maps do you wish Ubisoft would introduce to the game? Check out the five Ubisoft game maps we think would make great additions to the XDefiant area roster! Don’t forget to share the quiz with your teammates to see if they can beat your score.

