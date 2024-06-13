Category:
Can You Name Every XDefiant Map?

Can you tell where you are?
XDefiant is Ubisoft’s first-person shooter where worlds collide to create chaotic battles in familiar places. The different areas in XDefiant take inspiration from other Ubisoft games such as Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 6 and a host of Tom Clancy games! Can you tell which map is which in the quiz below? Test your knowledge with our XDefiant map quiz!

How Well Do You Know XDefiant Areas?

XDefiant has around ten maps to battle it out on but can you tell which is which? And can you name the Ubisoft game which inspired each map? You can test out your XDefiant map knowledge by trying our quiz below and see if you know your Emporium from your Nudleplex.

Player deploying a drone in XDefiant
Can You Name Every XDefiant Map?

Which of these Ubisoft games has NOT inspired an XDefiant map?
Which of these is NOT a Progression Map in XDefiant?
Which of these is NOT an Arena Map in XDefiant?
Which Ubisoft game inspired the Attica Heights Arena map?
Which Ubisoft game inspired the Dumbo Arena map?
Which Ubisoft game inspired the main Arena Map: Arena?
Which map is a government base featuring a lobby at both ends of the map, a central server area, and an office space?
Which map is set on a small island under Black Tusk occupation?
Which map has a Christmas tree and decor throughout?
Tom Clancy's The Division inspired which of the following Arena maps?
Tom Clancy's The Division also inspired which of the following Arena maps?
Which Ubisoft game inspired this Arena map?
Which map was inspired by Far Cry 6?
Which Arena map has two shopping buildings and a water fountain?
Which Arena map features a crashed Air Force One plane?
Which Progression map is set in the United Ironworks foundry?
In which Progression map could you see an elephant?
In which Progression map could you go into the subway station?
Which Progression map lets you visit Coney Island?
Which Progression map is set on the snowy winter?

So, how did you do? Did we feature your favorite map? Which other maps do you wish Ubisoft would introduce to the game? Check out the five Ubisoft game maps we think would make great additions to the XDefiant area roster! Don’t forget to share the quiz with your teammates to see if they can beat your score.

For more quizzing fun why not check out our ultimate PlayStation trivia quiz? Or find out which South Park character you are!

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.