XDefiant is Ubisoft’s first-person shooter where worlds collide to create chaotic battles in familiar places. The different areas in XDefiant take inspiration from other Ubisoft games such as Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 6 and a host of Tom Clancy games! Can you tell which map is which in the quiz below? Test your knowledge with our XDefiant map quiz!
How Well Do You Know XDefiant Areas?
XDefiant has around ten maps to battle it out on but can you tell which is which? And can you name the Ubisoft game which inspired each map? You can test out your XDefiant map knowledge by trying our quiz below and see if you know your Emporium from your Nudleplex.
Can You Name Every XDefiant Map?
So, how did you do? Did we feature your favorite map? Which other maps do you wish Ubisoft would introduce to the game? Check out the five Ubisoft game maps we think would make great additions to the XDefiant area roster! Don’t forget to share the quiz with your teammates to see if they can beat your score.
For more quizzing fun why not check out our ultimate PlayStation trivia quiz? Or find out which South Park character you are!