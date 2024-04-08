Which South Park Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Have you always wondered who your South Park twin would be? Are you the Kyle or the Eric of your friendship group? Maybe you are more like Mr Garrison or Mr Mackey? The only way to know for sure is to take our quiz and find out which South Park character you are!

If you have always thought of yourself as the sensible Stan Marsh but suspect you might be more of an irritable Mr Garrison, then our quiz will set you straight! The next ten questions will delve deep into your psyche to see which iconic South Park character you are most like.

Which South Park Character Are You? 1 of 10 What is your best quality? Image Source: South Park Studios Loyalty Charisma Tenacity Morals Optimism Intelligence Sense of humor 2 of 10 What is your worst quality? Image Source: South Park Studios I am condescending I'm a bad listener I can be bossy I am impatient I can be too flirtatious I can be insecure I am naive 3 of 10 What were you like at school? Image Source: South Park Studios Pretty disruptive Quiet and got on with my work The class clown A know-it-all Liked to help my classmate 4 of 10 Your friend comes to you with a problem. What do you do? Image Source: South Park Studios Help them the best I can Not really listen properly and give a vague answer Make jokes about it Tell them everything they did wrong 5 of 10 Where do you like to hang out over the weekend? Image Source: South Park Studios Flirting at a bar Playing video games Getting into trouble with friends A comedy club At home alone 6 of 10 What role do you play within your friendship group? Image Source: South Park Studios The leader The jokester friend The mean friend The flirty friend The outcast The sweet friend 7 of 10 You find a wallet full of cash. What do you do with it? Image Source: South Park Studios Take the cash only if no one reports it missing Hand it in to the police Take the cash, dump the wallet Leave it where it is 8 of 10 If you see someone being bullied what do you do? Image Source: South Park Studios Shout at the bullies Tell jokes to distract them Tell someone who can help Ignore it Join in 9 of 10 What makes you mad? Image Source: South Park Studios Rudeness Injustice When I don't get what I want Stupid people 10 of 10 What's your favorite food? Image Source: South Park Studios Chocolate salty balls Memberberries Chips-A-Ho! Cheesy Poofs Powdered Donut Pancake Surprise Snacky Cakes Chips and dip Limey Charles Worcestershire Sauce Continue Continue Play again

So who did you end up with? If you are not happy with your answer you could always try again – especially if you ended up with Eric Cartman.

