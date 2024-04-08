Category:
Which South Park Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Quizzes are good, mmmkay?
Rowan Jones
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:06 am
south park

Have you always wondered who your South Park twin would be? Are you the Kyle or the Eric of your friendship group? Maybe you are more like Mr Garrison or Mr Mackey? The only way to know for sure is to take our quiz and find out which South Park character you are!

South Park characters fighting in a police station
Image Source: Ubisoft

South Park Character Personality Quiz

If you have always thought of yourself as the sensible Stan Marsh but suspect you might be more of an irritable Mr Garrison, then our quiz will set you straight! The next ten questions will delve deep into your psyche to see which iconic South Park character you are most like.

Which South Park Character Are You?

1 of 10
What is your best quality?
Image Source: South Park Studios
2 of 10
What is your worst quality?
Image Source: South Park Studios
3 of 10
What were you like at school?
Image Source: South Park Studios
4 of 10
Your friend comes to you with a problem. What do you do?
Image Source: South Park Studios
5 of 10
Where do you like to hang out over the weekend?
Image Source: South Park Studios
6 of 10
What role do you play within your friendship group?
Image Source: South Park Studios
7 of 10
You find a wallet full of cash. What do you do with it?
Image Source: South Park Studios
8 of 10
If you see someone being bullied what do you do?
Image Source: South Park Studios
9 of 10
What makes you mad?
Image Source: South Park Studios
10 of 10
What's your favorite food?
Image Source: South Park Studios

So who did you end up with? If you are not happy with your answer you could always try again – especially if you ended up with Eric Cartman.

If you loved that quiz why not check out more of what we have to offer? Find out which video game mascot you are, or test your Friends knowledge in the hardest trivia quiz ever. We also have everything you need to know about South Park Snow Day from how to beat the Kyle boss to upgrading your weapons and powers. The South Park fun never stops!

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.