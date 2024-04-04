How to Beat Kyle Boss Fight in South Park Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day has several boss fights that you must beat along the way to clear each Chapter of the game. Kyle and his Elves are the first Boss fight you will encounter during Chapter 1, so if you’re looking for some tips on how to beat Kyle, then follow along below.

Beating Kyle Boss Fight in South Park Snow Day

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Just because Kyle is the first boss that you will encounter in South Park: Snow Day! doesn’t mean that he won’t be tricky to go up against, especially for players taking on a higher difficulty level for their adventures. After slicing your way through the pesky elves in search of Kyle, you may just find yourself slightly caught off guard by his power in comparison to his Elf Druid minions. Luckily, there are several different pointers that you can use to your advantage to help make this battle much more of a breeze to work your way through.

Avoid His Thorn Attacks

Kyle’s most powerful threat are the Thorn Attacks which he will use to damage you and your allies. These magical thorns will do heavy damage on a hit, so it’s important to avoid them whenever possible. When Kyle uses his vines, they will either shoot out in a line or a circular AOE. However, before they strike, the ground will light up red to show where they are about to be cast, so this is your window to dodge out of the way, or use a movement ability to escape – Fart Escape comes in very useful here.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Save Your Bullshit Cards

In South Park: Snow Day, Bullshit Cards enable you or the enemy to gain an unfair advantage over one another, meaning they can provide some of the most powerful abilities to help make boss battles much easier. However, Bullshit Cards tends to have limited uses for your run, so you will need to be careful about when you choose to expend these powers. If your Bullshit Card only has two to three uses, then choosing to keep at least two of those uses for the end of chapter boss battle against Kyle will provide you with another tool to help take him down efficiently.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

In particular, if you have the option to select the Moon Jump Bullshit Card at the beginning of the battle, this card is a brilliant choice. Not only does it have five uses, meaning you can use it a couple of times during the elf combat before facing Kyle, but it also provides brilliant verticle movement and aerial mobility, which both make combat against Kyle significantly easier.

Use The Jump pads

Scattered around Kyle’s base are several different trampoline-like jump pads that can be used to propel your New Kid up into the air, or other platforms and ledges around his base. These jump pads come in incredibly handy when it comes to avoiding Kyle’s deadly thorn attacks, and also enable you to shoot into the sky to follow up with a maneuver or aerial strike.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Fight From Range

Kyle can be hard to engage with due to both having AOE thorn attacks that prevent you from closing distance and also dishing out heavy damage, as well as his ability to teleport around his base. For this reason, utilizing your ranged weapons can be extremely handy. In most scenarios, if this is your first run of Chapter 1, this will likely be the Bow. However, the Wand can be very helpful for getting rid of Kyle if you choose to replay the Chapter in search of more materials, a better time, or achievements, as it can do burst damage from afar, and even create chain attacks through Power Cards.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Utilize Aerial Strikes

Aerial strikes can be a brilliant way to attack Kyle, as all of his attacks will be focused on the ground. By using movement abilities such as the Fart Escape Power, Moon Jump Bullshit, or even a primary weapon attack, you can close distance on Kyle from above, get a good few close ranged attacks in before he teleports, and then repeat this technique until his HP is drained.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

The best melee weapon for achieving this is the Daggers, which you should have by default during Chapter 1, as they enable you to slice down at the ground once boosted into the air, which helps set up a quick hack-and-slash combo to deal the maximum amount of damage before Kyle either gets a thorn attack off or teleports away. With a combination of these methods, you should have no problems taking down Kyle (much to Cartman’s enjoyment) and progressing through to the next Chapter of the game.

That’s everything you need to know about how to defeat the Kyle boss in South Park: Snow Day! For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more gaming content, including South Park topics such as the best Classes in South Park: Fractured But Whole.

