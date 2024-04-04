How to Upgrade Weapons & Powers in South Park Snow Day

In South Park: Snow Day, Powers and Weapons are key to your New Kid’s combat abilities, enabling you to customize your play style. However, it’s also important to upgrade your Weapons and Powers as you progress, as this can give you the edge over opponents – especially in boss fights.

Recommended Videos

Upgrading Powers & Weapons in South Park: Snow Day

In South Park: Snow Day, the most common way to upgrade both Powers and Weapons is through the purchase of cards from Jimmy. Jimmy will appear several times throughout a Chapter, enabling you to choose one of three different cards to upgrade your currently equipped Weapons or Powers in different ways. Jimmy can usually be found just after a battle against a horde of enemies, allowing you to push F to choose an upgrade before moving forward. Also, you may sometimes find Upgrade Cards in loot throughout your exploration, so be sure to check hidden locations.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

When choosing a card from Jimmy, TP plays a huge part, as this enables you to re-roll your cards, or even upgrade the cards you have available to choose from to a higher rarity before purchasing them, making them even more powerful. You can even upgrade a card multiple times before purchasing it, so ensure you loot every corner of the map to stash up on extra TP, as this will enable you to obtain much better upgrades along the way.

Image Source: THQ Nordic

That’s everything you need to know about how to obtain Upgrade Cards for your Weapons and Powers in South Park: Snow Day! While you’re here, why not check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite? We have more topics to assist you on other gaming adventures in the town of South Park, such as the best Buddies in South Park: Fractured But Whole.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more