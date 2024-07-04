Anime Collide Codes – Free Boosts & Gems (July 2024)

Updated: July 4, 2024 We found some codes!

Are you searching for Anime Collide codes? Well, we’ve found all of them and sorted them in a neat list just below. They’ll reward you with boosts, gems, and other handy resources. Also, if you don’t know how to redeem them in-game, scroll further down for a quick tutorial.

All Active Anime Collide Codes

Update01 : 1-Hour x1.5 Yen Boost, 1-Hour x1.5 EXP Boost (New)

: 1-Hour x1.5 Yen Boost, 1-Hour x1.5 EXP Boost MasterUnlock : 2-Hour x2 Mastery Boost

: 2-Hour x2 Mastery Boost RELEASE : 10 Gems, 2-Hour x2 EXP Boost

: 10 Gems, 2-Hour x2 EXP Boost CrashR : 2-Hour x2 Yen Boost

: 2-Hour x2 Yen Boost RebirthX: 30-Minute x1.5 Luck Boost

Expired Anime Collide Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Collide

Open Anime Collide on Roblox. Open the Shop on the right. Scroll down to the Codes section. Type your code into the input field. Click on Redeem! to claim the code and activate the boosts.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Spelling mistakes: Codes for Anime Collide are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters, making them hard to spell. If you want to avoid these mistakes, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

Codes for Anime Collide are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters, making them hard to spell. If you want to avoid these mistakes, simply copy-paste the codes instead. Expired codes: Developers almost never inform the players when the codes will expire, and they often disable them out of the blue. So, the best practice is to use the codes as soon as you find them.

Developers almost never inform the players when the codes will expire, and they often disable them out of the blue. So, the best practice is to use the codes as soon as you find them. Already redeemed codes: Codes can only be used once on each account. If you try to redeem the same code more than once, you’ll get an in-game notification.

How to Get More Anime Collide Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then you should start with the AC Discord server. It has loads of useful game-related information, including updates, announcements, and, most importantly, codes. You can also check the developer’s X profile, but there is almost nothing there.

Regardless of what you do, know that you’ll potentially just be wasting time as we check those places for codes regularly, updating the list if needed. Instead, you should bookmark this post and revisit it once in a while to see whether we found something new. That way, you’ll have more time for in-game grinding.

That is all we have on Anime Collide codes for now. If you want to get freebies in other experiences as well, check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find not only codes but also guides, tier lists, and Trello links for all the most popular titles, including Five Nights TD, Anime Impact, and Weapon Master vs Anime.

