Anime Impact Tier List (June 2024)

JRPG gameplay meets Roblox meets your favorite anime characters—that’s Anime Impact for you. It’s overloaded with content, skills, and mechanics, turning team building into a nightmare. So, to help you out, we’ve analyzed all the characters in the game and ranked them based on their performance. Scroll down for our ultimate Anime Impact tier list.

Recommended Videos

Anime Impact Tier List – All Units Ranked

Character Story Infinite Challenge PvP Overall Jin Woo (Monarch) S++ S++ S++ S++ S++ Jin Woo S++ S++ S++ S++ S++ Byakuyo (Cherry) S S S S- S Aizo (Traitor) S+ S++ S+ S+ S+ Sonade (100-Seal) S++ S++ S+ S+ S+ Pein (Almighty) S S+ S S S Croc (Sandstorm) A+ A+ A A A+ Eneru (Kami) S+ S+ S+ S+ S+ Ceru (Perfect) S S S S S Teen Guhen (Father-Son) S+ S++ S+ S+ S+ Goko (Ceru) S S- S- S S Sonade S S S- S- S Byakuyo S- S- S- S- S- Aizo S A+ S A+ S Pein S- S- A+ S- S- Jonin Minatu S+ S S S+ S+ Narooto (Timeskip) S S S S- S Eneru S S S- S- S Croc A A A- A- A- Ceru S- S A+ S S- Teen Guhen S S S- S- S Goko (Namak) S S S S- S Zabohza A A A- A- A- Nani A+ A+ A A A+ Hoku A+ A+ A- A+ A+ Heron A+ A+ A A A+ Kakashee A+ A A A+ A+ Ruke A A A- A A Spade A+ A A A A Freezo A- A- B+ B+ A- Urihima S S S- A+ S Ging S- A+ A+ A+ A+ Zozen A A A- A- A- Kenpaki S- S- A+ A+ A+ Sanjoo A A B+ A A Flute B B B B B Kid Guhen A A- B+ A- A- Goko (Saiyan) C+ C+ C C C+ Vegete (Saiyan) C+ C C- D+ C Ichee D+ D+ D D_ D+ Zoru D+ D+ C D- C- Yumcho C C D+ D- C- Tonji F+ F F F F Kuririn C+ C+ C- D+ C+ Loofy D+ D+ D- D- D Narooto C C- C- D+ C- Cherry B+ B+ B B B+ Sasook C+ C+ C C- C+ Units are sorted by their rarity

Image Source: Paragon Command via Twinfinite Image Source: Paragon Command via Twinfinite Image Source: Paragon Command via Twinfinite

Best Early Game Characters to Summon in Anime Impact

During the early game, you’ll have nowhere near enough gems to max out the Mythic pity, which resets each banner. So, your goal is to get a few good Story/Infinite characters that’ll carry you and let you farm gems on the hardest Infinite difficulty. Here are our recommendations:

Urahima – She is the second best support in Anime Impact and is relatively easy to get. You can use her to clear the whole story without any problem, and she is good for other game modes, too.

– She is the second best support in Anime Impact and is relatively easy to get. You can use her to clear the whole story without any problem, and she is good for other game modes, too. Ging – He is a DPS with both single-target and AoE moves. Base damage and accuracy are high on all of them, and they also have low cooldowns.

– He is a DPS with both single-target and AoE moves. Base damage and accuracy are high on all of them, and they also have low cooldowns. Heron – She is a magic DPS with a strong AoE attack that has only a two-turn cooldown. Plus, her single-target damage is solid and scales well, so you can use her for infinite, too.

– She is a magic DPS with a strong AoE attack that has only a two-turn cooldown. Plus, her single-target damage is solid and scales well, so you can use her for infinite, too. Hoku – She is a magic DPS like Heron, though she focuses more on executing targets one by one. She can also debuff enemies, which might come in clutch for some stages.

– She is a magic DPS like Heron, though she focuses more on executing targets one by one. She can also debuff enemies, which might come in clutch for some stages. Kenpaki – All of his attacks deal high damage and have high accuracy. He is excellent when paired with other DPSs who can focus down enemies.

Now that you’ve gone through the tier list and the early game recommendations, you should have a pretty good idea of what characters you’ll be pulling for next in Anime Impact. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn which units are best in other experiences, including Anime Defenders, check out the Roblox section on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy