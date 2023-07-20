The Hardest Friends Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Friends is one of — if not the — most iconic television sitcoms of all time. If you’re a fan of the series, which you should be if you’re here to take this quiz, then you probably think that you know everything there is to know about Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, and Ross. But do you really?
This 26-question trivia quiz will test the limits of your Friends knowledge. Frankly, we apologize in advance but it’s like really hard… like super hard. It’ll be difficult to answer all of these questions correctly but we have faith that you all can do pretty well!
So, it’s time to achieve true unagi as we get ready to… PIVOT! Let’s begin, shall we?
We’ll see who’s a true fan and who’s a fake fan.
(All images via Warner Bros.)