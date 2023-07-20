With a little help from your friends.

Friends is one of — if not the — most iconic television sitcoms of all time. If you’re a fan of the series, which you should be if you’re here to take this quiz, then you probably think that you know everything there is to know about Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, and Ross. But do you really?

This 26-question trivia quiz will test the limits of your Friends knowledge. Frankly, we apologize in advance but it’s like really hard… like super hard. It’ll be difficult to answer all of these questions correctly but we have faith that you all can do pretty well!

So, it’s time to achieve true unagi as we get ready to… PIVOT! Let’s begin, shall we?

We’ll see who’s a true fan and who’s a fake fan.

The Hardest Friends Trivia Quiz You'll Ever Take How many different categories does Monica have for her towels? 10 14 5 11 Finish this quote: "It's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy...." "... and it's fine!" "... and you should be ashamed!" "... and you shouldn't worry about it!" "... and it is a big deal!" What juice flavor did Ross burst on his first date with Rachel? Cran-Apple Cran-Grape Strawberry Apple What are the names of Phoebe's triplets? Franklin, Monica, and Chandler Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie, and Chandler Frankie, Lester, and Chandler Frank Jr., Donna, and Joey What is Joey's highest level of education? One year of community college High School Middle School What number do Chandler and Monica promise to marry on in Las Vegas? A hard eight A twelve Snake eyes A six What is Phoebe's alias? Smelly Cat Regina Peterson Regina Richter Regina Phalange Which of Joey's sisters did Chandler fool around with? Mary Angela Marta Tribbiani Mary Louise Tribbiani Maria Angela Which one punches him in the face? Mary Cookie Angie Louisa What name does Mike threaten Phoebe to change to? Poop bag Crap bag Poop head Crap purse What is Rachel's tattoo? A red cupid A blue angel A little dress A red heart What is Phoebe's apartment number? Sixteen Twelve Fourteen Six What cards does Rachel win the hand with against Ross? A Full House Straight Flush Royal Flush Four of a Kind What model does Chandler choke on gum infront of? Jill Goodacre Jane Badacre Jill Goodwin Jackie Grint What is the name of Rachel's cat? Mrs. Whiskersons Mrs. Meowskers Mrs. Whiskers Mr. Whiskers What food do Chandler and Joey spill on Phoebe's dress, delaying a fancy night out for the group? Soup Salsa Hummus Ketchup What is Joey's certified way to get anyone to sleep with him? The Cancer Story The Canada Story The Europe Story The Airplane Story What is the name of Ross and Chandler's band in college? Way Out No Way, Dude The Way Is the Way Way, No Way What's the name of the guy that used to be a part of their group? Kip Todd Nat Brad What store does Phoebe hate? Walmart Macy's Sharper Image Pottery Barn What song does Monica sing, where the spotlight makes her clothing see-through? Delta Dawn It's A Little Too Late Love Me Like You Used To Bring My Flowers Now What was the name of Monica and Rachel's downstairs neighbor? Mr. Hicks Mr. Heckles Mr. Hyde Mr. Jeckson In "The One With All the Resolutions," what is everyone's resolution? Chandler won't smoke cigarettes ever again, Monica wants to teach people how to cook, Ross wants to be single for a year, Joey wants to be in a big movie, Rachel wants to stop making fun of people, and Phoebe wants to learn a new instrument Chandler wants to learn how to cook, Monica wants to teach him, Joey wants to be a better singer, Phoebe wants to be a better friend, Ross wants to find a girl he actually loves, and Rachel wants to get up the work ladder Chandler won't make fun of anyone for a week, Monica wants to take more pictures, Ross wants to be happy and do something he hasn't done every day, Joey wants to learn guitar, Phoebe wants to fly an airplane, and Rachel wants to stop gossiping Who wins the football game on Thanksgiving? They never get to finish the game Ross' team wins Monica's team wins What does Monica have a hard time conveying in a game of Pictionary? Hello Sky Bye, Bye, Birdy Waving to a Plane Flicking the Bird Which of these were one of the show's original working titles? You've Got a Friend Insomnia Cafe Life and Stuff Special Moments