Should you buy a Steam Deck?
Should You Buy a Steam Deck? Take This Quiz to Find Out

To Steam Deck or not to Steam Deck?
Matt Twinley
Published: Jun 7, 2024 11:36 am

From Game Boys and Nintendo Switches to PSPs and even iPhones, handheld gaming devices have always been popular. They’re a breath of fresh air that give you a chance to game wherever you want, no longer shackled to a TV or desktop PC. Valve released the Steam Deck back in 2022, a portable handheld computer that gives gamers hundreds of games to enjoy on the go. But Steam Decks doesn’t come cheap, so it’s worth finding out if it’s the right device for you.

Take Our Quiz To See Whether You Should Buy a Steam Deck!

Should You Buy a Steam Deck?

What type of games do you play most often?
How important is portability to you?
How much are you willing to spend on a console?
Do you already have a Steam library?
How tech-savvy are you?
How important is battery life for you?
How do you feel about the idea of a handheld PC?
Do you enjoy customizing your games and installing mods?
How often do you play games outside your home?
Are you interested in playing PC games that aren't on consoles?
Pick one of these games you'd most like to play.
How important is it to have access to a wide range of games?

Which result did you get? Did our quiz persuade you to finally take the plunge and invest in a Steam Deck? After all, it’s arguably the best way to play some of 2024’s best releases so far, such as Hades 2 and The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Alternatively, have you now decided against a Steam Deck after our quiz? If all-guns-glazing AAA titles like Spider-Man 2 or the newly announced Astro Bot are your cup of tea, perhaps a new home console is a wiser decision.

That’s all for this quiz! For more like this, check out which Wuthering Waves character you are and whether these Sims 4 Stuff Packs are real or fakes! We’ve also got a fun quiz to test your knowledge of Fallout trivia.

Matt Twinley
Matt Twinley is a freelance writer with a passion for video games and movies. He has been a writer since 2017 and an enthusiastic gamer for even longer. As soon as he unwrapped a Game Boy Color for his birthday and picked his first Pokémon, he knew it would be the start of a lifelong obsession. Matt loves nothing more than diving into other worlds to be gripped by a story, taken on an adventure, or shown the world in a unique way. He also loves finally overcoming challenges, which probably explains his passion for video games. He prefers single-player games and loves discovering hidden indie gems, although he tends to replay his old childhood favorites more often than he would care to admit. But his real passion lies in narrative-led stories that take him on a journey. When he’s not engrossed in a video game or lost in the magic of movies, he can be found outside playing with his two dogs.