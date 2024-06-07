Should You Buy a Steam Deck? Take This Quiz to Find Out

From Game Boys and Nintendo Switches to PSPs and even iPhones, handheld gaming devices have always been popular. They’re a breath of fresh air that give you a chance to game wherever you want, no longer shackled to a TV or desktop PC. Valve released the Steam Deck back in 2022, a portable handheld computer that gives gamers hundreds of games to enjoy on the go. But Steam Decks doesn’t come cheap, so it’s worth finding out if it’s the right device for you.
Take Our Quiz To See Whether You Should Buy a Steam Deck!
Should You Buy a Steam Deck?
Which result did you get? Did our quiz persuade you to finally take the plunge and invest in a Steam Deck? After all, it’s arguably the best way to play some of 2024’s best releases so far, such as Hades 2 and The Rogue Prince of Persia.
Alternatively, have you now decided against a Steam Deck after our quiz? If all-guns-glazing AAA titles like Spider-Man 2 or the newly announced Astro Bot are your cup of tea, perhaps a new home console is a wiser decision.
