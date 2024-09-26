After being rescued, Zelda made her way back to Hyrule only to be faced with imprisonment once again! With the help of the fairy Tri and Zelda’s new Tri-Rod, you must guide the princess out of the prison. Find some helpful tips in our Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom prison escape walkthrough below.

Echoes of Wisdom Prison Escape Walkthrough

Zelda meets Tri properly for the first time at the prison. Tri creates a tool for Zelda called a Tri Rod, which can be used to copy and create objects or creatures. As you explore this puzzle, use your Tri Rod to learn/copy every object you see with a golden shimmer. Now it is time to escape the prison with your new magical tool!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Copy the table in your prison cell and then place on beside the prison bed; Jump up onto the bed and place another table under the gap in the wall; Go into the next cell and head left through the doorway; In this next area, you will want to avoid all guards. If they catch you, you will go back to the last save point; Place two tables side-by-side on the first shelf. Then place another as a step to get on top of the shelves; Walk along and jump down to the wooden boxes; Learn the Wooden Box Echo; You can use the wooden boxes to block the path of any guards nearby; Make your way past the guards with their backs to you; Climb the ladder and head to the pots to learn the Hyrule Castle Pot Echo; Craft pots and throw them to distract guards.

Castle Escape Walkthrough

After speaking with Impa, Zelda must make her way through the rest of the castle. Again, watch out for shimmering objects to copy and use.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Learn the Decorative Shrub Echo; Climb the ladder; Place three shrubs to complete the path to the next section; Learn the Old Bed Echo; Place two old beds to complete the path to the window. Once outside, press R to spin around in the grasses and pick up Rupees; Drop down the small hole to the water below; Dive down and grab the Rupees; Swim to the surface then head left; Place a table to reach the next step; Learn the Boulder Echo; Push the boulder into the water; Use wooden boxes to reach the other side; Place a boulder on one of the three wooden boxes to sink it and dive in; Run and escape the rift!

That will see you through to the end of the prison escape in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For more Echoes of Wisdom tips, check out our Suthorn Ruins walkthrough!

