Who are you swearing your loyalty to?

Set sail on an exhilarating journey with our One Piece pirate crew personality quiz! Immerse yourself in the chaotic realm of piracy as you explore the defining traits of the most renowned pirate crews in the Grand Line.

From the daring Straw Hat Pirates to the renowned Roger Pirates, each crew embodies a unique blend of strengths and values that resonate with aspiring adventurers worldwide. Discover which legendary crew best aligns with your personality and aspirations as you navigate through the questions designed to uncover your true pirate spirit!

Of course, there are far too many pirate crews in One Piece to possibly cram into this single quiz, so based on the answers you pick, you’ll have the chance to be matched with one of a dozen of the most renowned and beloved crews in One Piece (including a secret surprise “crew”)!

Which Crew Would You Belong To? Take This One Piece Personality Quiz To Find Out If you stumbled upon a treasure chest filled with riches on a deserted island, what would you do first? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB Consider the consequences and potential dangers before making any decisions, like hidden traps or rival pirates. Share it with your crewmates and celebrate your newfound riches together. Take a portion for yourself and your crewmates and then distribute the rest to those in need. Use it to fund you and your crew's next big adventure and explore new territories. Hoard most of, if not all, the treasure to yourself. Finders keepers! Do nothing and leave it alone. You don't know where it's been, after all! You've encountered a rival pirate crew that challenges your authority. How do you respond? Image Source: Funimation via IMDB Destroy them mercilessly before they even have a chance to respond. How dare they question your supreme authority? Bring them to justice! Offer them a chance to join your crew and share in the adventure. Form alliances with other pirate crews to outnumber and overpower them. Outwit them with cunning strategies and clever tactics. Stand your ground and engage them in battle without hesitation. What is the most underrated yet essential weapon in every pirate crew's arsenal? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB The power of friendship! Fashion. Duh. Hidden cannons and booby traps. Ridiculous amounts of wealth. The strength of its crew members. The ability to adapt and improvise at a moment's notice. What do you consider to be the most important aspect of a pirate crew's legacy? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB The reputation they build, earning respect, fear, or admiration from allies and adversaries alike. The principles and values they uphold, shaping their code of conduct and defining their legacy. The tales of adventure and daring exploits that inspire future generations of pirates and explorers. The impact they leave on the world, whether through acts of kindness, justice, or conquest. The bonds of friendship and camaraderie forged among crewmates, lasting a lifetime and beyond. The wealth and treasures amassed throughout their voyages. What's a pirate without their booty? When faced with a mysterious island rumored to hold ancient treasures, what's your approach? Image Source: Netflix via Twinfinite Go in with guns blazing. Shoot first and ask questions later. Surely nothing can hurt you if you hurt it first, right? Trust your instincts and intuition, allowing them to guide your exploration. Seek guidance from experienced navigators or locals to better understand the island's potential dangers. Consult with your crewmates to devise a plan that balances curiosity with caution. Analyze maps and historical records of the surrounding area to gather information before proceeding cautiously. Charge in eagerly, ready to explore every corner and uncover its secrets! What quality do you believe is most important for a pirate captain to possess? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB Integrity and honor to uphold a code of conduct and maintain the crew's moral compass. Courage and bravery to face challenges head-on and protect the crew from harm. Charisma and leadership skills to inspire loyalty and unity among the crew. Strategic thinking and tactical prowess to navigate dangerous waters and outmaneuver adversaries. Resilience and determination to persevere through adversity and overcome obstacles. An iron will and steely determination to do everything it takes to reach a goal. Your crew encounters a village under siege by marauders. What's your immediate response? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB Crush the marauders with an all-out offensive attack. Ignore it and carry on with your day. It's not YOUR problem, after all. Absolutely annihilate the marauders by uniting the villagers and fighting alongside them for freedom. Free the villagers not by defeating the marauders, but by forcing them to join your pirate crew. Free crew members! Assess the situation carefully, considering all options before taking decisive action to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Bring those lousy marauders to justice and free the village! Your crew has uncovered a legendary artifact with potentially world-altering power. What do you do with it? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB Harness its power to strengthen the crew and become famously uncontested in the pirate community. Guard it closely, using its potential strategically and responsibly to maintain balance. Auction it off to the highest bidder, using the proceeds to fund future voyages. Destroy it to prevent its misuse, prioritizing the safety of the world over personal gain. Seek out scholars and experts to study its origins and unlock its hidden secrets and potential. Share its knowledge and benefits with the world, promoting cooperation and understanding. Final Question: What trait do you believe is most essential for a pirate crew to possess? Image Source: Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda via IMDB Creativity in problem-solving. Compassion for those in need. Courage in the face of danger. Humility in recognizing strengths and weaknesses. Adaptability to changing circumstances. Integrity in upholding moral principles. Determination to overcome obstacles. Ambition to reach new heights. Loyalty to the captain and crewmates. Honor in dealings with allies and enemies. Resilience to endure hardships. Resourcefulness in difficult situations. Continue Continue Play again

And there you have it! Now that you know which pirate crew you’d be a part of in One Piece, you can watch the show with fresh eyes and finally start rooting for someone other than the Straw Hats (unless you got matched with the Straw Hat pirate crew)! For more fun One Piece quizzes, check out Twinfinite’s “Which One Piece Straw Hat Would You Be? Personality Quiz” and “The Hardest One Piece Quiz You’ll Ever Take“.