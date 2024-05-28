How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Roblox
Guides

How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack

Free stuff is headed your way.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: May 28, 2024 01:28 pm

As part of PlayStation’s special Days of Play promotion, there will be a special content pack for Roblox only for PS Plus subscribers. Free things are always fun, so players will want to get their hands on this. As the announcement is a little light on details, here is how you can get the Yeti PS Plus Pack for Roblox.

How to Download the Roblox Yeti PS Plus Pack

At the time of writing, the Roblox Pack is not yet available. Although the Days of Play promotion begins on May 29, not every offer kicks off that same day. Those looking to download the Roblox Pack will have to wait until Monday, June 3, at roughly 12 AM ET when the PlayStation Store refreshes.

Roblox Pack
Image Source: PlayStation

When it is available, it should be easy to find. The first thing to do (even if you have it installed) is search for Roblox in the store. This will take you to the store page, and you will find it in the Add-Ons section when you scroll down. We will edit this guide when it is released to provide a few helpful images.

Though you don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play Roblox, as you can likely tell, you won’t be able to pick up the pack without being subscribed. As for any concerns about the offer expiring quickly, PlayStation Plus game freebies usually have a long shelf life. So, you shouldn’t worry about it any time soon if you need to wait a little bit to subscribe.

This is everything you need to know to get the PS Plus Roblox Pack for yourself. We have up-to-date guides on plenty of Roblox games like Grand Piece Online and Adopt Me if you want to give yourself a boost.

Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.