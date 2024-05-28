How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack

As part of PlayStation’s special Days of Play promotion, there will be a special content pack for Roblox only for PS Plus subscribers. Free things are always fun, so players will want to get their hands on this. As the announcement is a little light on details, here is how you can get the Yeti PS Plus Pack for Roblox.

How to Download the Roblox Yeti PS Plus Pack

At the time of writing, the Roblox Pack is not yet available. Although the Days of Play promotion begins on May 29, not every offer kicks off that same day. Those looking to download the Roblox Pack will have to wait until Monday, June 3, at roughly 12 AM ET when the PlayStation Store refreshes.

Image Source: PlayStation

When it is available, it should be easy to find. The first thing to do (even if you have it installed) is search for Roblox in the store. This will take you to the store page, and you will find it in the Add-Ons section when you scroll down. We will edit this guide when it is released to provide a few helpful images.

Though you don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play Roblox, as you can likely tell, you won’t be able to pick up the pack without being subscribed. As for any concerns about the offer expiring quickly, PlayStation Plus game freebies usually have a long shelf life. So, you shouldn’t worry about it any time soon if you need to wait a little bit to subscribe.

