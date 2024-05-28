While you are spending time trying to save Persia from the evil Huns, you might have discovered that there are different weapons to collect and use in Rogue Prince of Persia. But which ones do you want to keep close to you? Let’s find out all you need to know about the best weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia. Keep reading to know all about them.

The Best Weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia

Let’s find out all about the best weapons in Rogue Prince of Persia.

Double Daggers

You might think that since they are the starting weapon, you shouldn’t spend much time on them. But don’t underestimate them at all, since the speed of the double daggers and the special flashing strike attack, which will stun enemies with less than 50% of health, will make them quite the effective weapon. Even against bosses.

Whirling Spear

Much more flexible and light than the other non-whirling Spear, this weapon will be quite effective against distant enemies, since the tip of the weapon will deal even more damage than the rest of it. Its special attack, the mid-range thrust, is also quite good at dealing with some of the stronger enemies. Perhaps not the best against the bosses, but it will do a decent job anyway.

Royal Sword

This is a classic weapon for the prince, one that you might have seen him use perhaps in the Sands of Time. It can unleash a series of quick devastating attacks that, while not as quick as the daggers, can definitely deal more damage. This is a well-balanced weapon that will be a great companion.

Broadsword

This is similar to the Royal Sword, but more bulky. The attacks are slower but deadlier, plus the special attack also brings something interesting: a vertical blow. This will launch enemies into the air, giving you more time to deal with the rest of them. Not as useful in the boss fights, though, and thus we will place it below the Royal Sword.

Tabar

This is a huge axe that requires both hands, dealing some impressive damage, plus the final hit in its combo will stun nearby enemies. That’s not all, its special attack also lunges the Prince forward, dealing damage to everyone who will stand in his way. Unfortunately, it is a bit too bulky and might not be the best solution against fast enemies and bosses.

That is all we have for now on the best weapons in the Rogue Prince of Persia, we will update this guide as more content is released for the game. In the meantime, check out our review of the game.

