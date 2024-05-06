Hades 2 Can You Fight Charon How to Beat Him
Category:
Guides

Can You Fight Charon in Hades 2?

Charon remains an elusive combatant.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: May 6, 2024 01:03 pm

Having achieved plenty of success with the first Hades game, Supergiant Games will be hoping to repeat its excellence and go further with the sequel, Hades 2. Instead of Zagreus, players will be stepping into the boots of Melinoë, the Immortal Princess of the Underworld. But that title doesn’t grant her the carte blanche to do whatever she wants, including killing certain characters. If you are wondering if you can fight Charon in Hades 2, read on.

Recommended Videos

Fighting Charon in Hades 2

As a returning character in Hades 2, the eternal boatman remains an enigmatic figure, serving as both an important companion as well as a shopkeeper, allowing players to buy certain wares to either help with crafting, their general well-being, or even boons that can change how you play.

In the original game, players can attempt to combat Charon whenever a sack of coins appears behind the shopkeeper, usually about midway through a particular zone after taking down Hades at least once. Apparently, borrowing some Obols from Charon is reason enough for the boatman to get mad, and after admonishing Zagreus for stealing, he will attack.

Fighting Charon in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

However, in Hades 2, we have yet to discover a way to engage Charon in a fight to the death, with the NPC always being protected by a divine shield for the time being.

Granted, this can change once the game releases fully after the early access period. Even after beating a run in Hades 2, we were never given the opportunity to fight Charon. Of course, there’s always a chance we simply haven’t come across the ability to do so, but we’re quite confident that you cannot.

That’s all there is to know about whether you can fight Charon in Hades 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Hades 2 All tools in crossroads melinoe holding axe
Category: Guides
Guides
All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Tom Hopkins and others Tom Hopkins and others May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Hades 2 charon shop with 5 items in tartarus
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
the main area in hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Hades 2 All tools in crossroads melinoe holding axe
Category: Guides
Guides
All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Tom Hopkins and others Tom Hopkins and others May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Hades 2 charon shop with 5 items in tartarus
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
the main area in hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 6, 2024
Author
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.