Can You Fight Charon in Hades 2?

Having achieved plenty of success with the first Hades game, Supergiant Games will be hoping to repeat its excellence and go further with the sequel, Hades 2. Instead of Zagreus, players will be stepping into the boots of Melinoë, the Immortal Princess of the Underworld. But that title doesn’t grant her the carte blanche to do whatever she wants, including killing certain characters. If you are wondering if you can fight Charon in Hades 2, read on.

Fighting Charon in Hades 2

As a returning character in Hades 2, the eternal boatman remains an enigmatic figure, serving as both an important companion as well as a shopkeeper, allowing players to buy certain wares to either help with crafting, their general well-being, or even boons that can change how you play.

In the original game, players can attempt to combat Charon whenever a sack of coins appears behind the shopkeeper, usually about midway through a particular zone after taking down Hades at least once. Apparently, borrowing some Obols from Charon is reason enough for the boatman to get mad, and after admonishing Zagreus for stealing, he will attack.

However, in Hades 2, we have yet to discover a way to engage Charon in a fight to the death, with the NPC always being protected by a divine shield for the time being.

Granted, this can change once the game releases fully after the early access period. Even after beating a run in Hades 2, we were never given the opportunity to fight Charon. Of course, there’s always a chance we simply haven’t come across the ability to do so, but we’re quite confident that you cannot.

