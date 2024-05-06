For those of you who remember the iconic Keepsakes from the first Hades game, these are unique tokens of appreciation from the various characters in the game. Each Keepsake grants you a unique bonus effect, but some are better than others. So, let’s go over the best Keepsakes in Hades 2.

Best Keepsakes in Hades 2

You get each character’s Keepsake by gifting them with some Nectar. Each Keepsake has three levels that you can upgrade.

Silken Sash

Source : Gift Nectar to Arachne the Spider in Erebus

: Gift Nectar to Arachne the Spider in Erebus Effect: Gain 20 Armor and gain 2-4 Armor every time you enter a new room.

Silken Sash is one of the best Keepsakes to have early on because it gives you free armor immediately when you equip it. If you’re good at avoiding damage, you can stack up that armor to some really high numbers before facing the guardian. It’s also great insurance to have if you’re low on HP and get the chance to pick a new Keepsake after a Guardian boss fight.

Knuckle Bones

Source : Gift Nectar to Odysseus in the Crossroads

: Gift Nectar to Odysseus in the Crossroads Effect: Next Guardian loses 10% HP, and you take -10-20% damage from them.

Perfect for dealing with a Guardian that has been giving you a lot of trouble. You reduce their HP while also mitigating the damage they deal against you.

Gold Purse

Source : Gift Nectar to Charon

: Gift Nectar to Charon Effect: Gain 100-150 Gold once this night.

A great Boon to start out your run with because it lets you quickly purchase Boons, health, or upgrades at Charon’s shops in Erebus. This will give you a more solid start for your run.

Evil Eye

Source : Gift Nectar to Nemesis in the Crossroads

: Gift Nectar to Nemesis in the Crossroads Effect: Deal 15-30%+ damage to the last foe that vanquished you.

Similar to the Knuckle Bones Keepsake, the Evil Eye is another excellent Keepsake if you want revenge on a particular type of boss or enemy. It’s a more offensive variant of Knuckle Bones.

Blackened Fleece

Source : Gift Nectar to Medea in Melinoe’s room

: Gift Nectar to Medea in Melinoe’s room Effect: After you take 250 damage, increase your hold move damage by 30%

If you have any build that utilizes a lot of hold attacks, whether on your attack, special, or cast, this is the best Keepsake for a very powerful buff to their damage.

Those are some of the best Keepsakes in Hades 2 that you should focus on ranking up early on. You should also check out all the bosses in Hades 2 and all the plants you can get.

