Part of Melinoe’s fateful journey in Hades 2 is about developing bountiful relationships with her fellow gods and goddesses. This is done by offering Nectar to them as a gift. As the game progresses, it becomes important to know who to give it to first. If you’re wondering the best course of action, here’s our handy guide for which gods to gift Nectar first in Hades 2.

Gods to Gift Nectar First in Hades 2

There’s a wide variety of mythological beings that Melinoe encounters during her travels in Hades 2, and nearly all of them can be offered Nectar as a gift. In exchange, they’ll provide Melinoe with a valuable Keepsake that can be used (and leveled up) as a powerful accessory. These can easily turn the tide of battle in her favor, especially against Guardian bosses, so there are some you’ll want to acquire sooner than others.

Based on that, as well as the general order in which you encounter characters, below is our list of the gods and goddesses you should absolutely gift Nectar to first, and the Keepsakes they provide.

Side Note: Giving Hypnos Nectar is recommended but not a priority, as he apparently cannot be fully awakened in Early Access. We’ll have to wait and see if and when he provides a Keepsake or some other type of gift to Melinoe for her efforts.

Name of God/Goddess Keepsake Offered Schelemeus Luckier Tooth

When you run out of health, automatically restore 51 health once. Dora Ghost Onion

Whenever you exit a chamber, fully restore your health, up to a total of 50 over the course of the run. Arachne Silken Sash

Gain +20 armor. While you have at least 1 armor, gain +2 armor after each chamber. Odysseus Knuckle Bones

The next Guardian (area boss) loses 5% health. You take 15% less damage from Guardians. Hecate Silver Wheel

After you use magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1,000 magick for the run. Hermes Metallic Droplet

You move, strike, and channel 20% faster for the next 200 seconds. Poseidon Vivid Sea

You’re more likely to get a boon from Poseidon. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.

* Poseidon Boons are especially useful for knockbacks and supplemental damage. Aphrodite Beautiful Mirror

You’re more likely to get a boon from Aphrodite. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.

* Aphrodite Boons specialize in close-range combat and weakening enemies. Hephaestus Adamant Shard

You’re more likely to get a boon from Hephaestus. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.

* Hephaestus Boons buff Melinoë’s weapons, which is especially useful when paired with a Daedalus Hammer. Hestia Everlasting Ember

You’re more likely to get a boon from Hestia. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.

* Hestia Boons specialize in fire-elemental attacks and damage-over-time effects, which is especially helpful when dealing with mobs of enemies.

