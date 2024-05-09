Hades 2 takes the original’s romance system to the next level by introducing activities you can do with your companions to bring you closer. However, you’ll need a few items to take part in these activities. Here’s how to get Lures and Bath Salts in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Lures in Hades 2

The first step to unlocking fishing lures is to restore the Fishing Pier at the Crossroads, an area between the Underworld and the Surface. Once you’ve unlocked the fishing pier, you can purchase fishing lures from the Ghost Trader.

Of course, there’s more to fishing than simply having the lures – you’ll need a rod, too. You can craft the Rod of Fishing with one piece of Bronze and one Fate Fabric. You can buy the latter from the Wretched Broker, but Bronze can only be found on the surface.

The core point of fishing is, of course, materials. In particular, you’ll get plenty of bones, which you can exchange at the Wretched Broker.

In addition to the obvious use, fishing is an important aspect of building your relationship with your companions, making it all but essential whether you want romance or just to learn more about some of the other denizens of the world. However, you can’t invite every one of your companions along for a fish.

You can invite Odysseus, Nemesis, Moros, and Dora fishing at the pier. At certain points, you’ll need to fish alongside them to grow closer.

Image Source: Supergiant Games

How to Get Bath Salts

In addition to the fishing pier, you can also unlock the hot tub at the Crossroads and invite some of your companions to bathe with you. Spending time with your companions in the hot tub can help you grow closer – in fact, as with fishing, you’ll need to use it at certain points.

Once you’ve unlocked the hot tub, you’ll get a set of bath salts to start you off. As with the twin lures, you can also purchase bath salts from the Wretched trader. Odysseus, Dora, Nemesis, Hecate, Moros, and Eris are all available to bathe with.

Alongside letting you grow closer, the hot tubs will also advance time in-game, which means it’s ideal if you’re waiting for an incantation to finish, or for your plants to grow. It’s worth relaxing for a while when you have one (or more) of these activities in progress, letting you make the most of your time.

That’s how to get lures and bath salts in Hades 2! Want to read more on the game? Here are our favorite boons in every category, and here’s a roadmap of what’s coming up. We’ve also got guides on getting Nightshade, Garlic, and Marble.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more