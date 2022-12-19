At this point, Destiny 2 has been around for so long that old, fan-favorite guns that we’d all that had been set far into the sun are triumphantly making their return, and usually with some great buffs. The Season of Seraph is no different, as Bungie is reaching into their sack of gifts to bring back a Solar fusion rifle many haven’t seen since 2017. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Merciless Fusion Rifle In Destiny 2

The Merciless Fusion Rifle is a new Solar fusion rifle added in Destiny 2. Fusion Rifles lack the stopping power of Rocket Launchers, but the Merciless Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 adds a perk that allows it to recharge more rapidly if you fail to kill an enemy.

You can obtain this powerful weapon for yourself from an exotic engram if you’re extremely lucky. Also, it is possible to obtain as a reward from activities such as Crucible and Strikes. The drop rate is low, but eventually, you should see it join your collection of powerful gear.

Like with a lot of exotics, you can also wait for Xur to sell it when he pops up every week. Per usual, it needs to be one of the ones he’s selling to be able to purchase it. Lastly, Season Pass holders can also get their hands on the gun, or you can go on Night: The Ordeals raids on higher difficulties for a better chance to get it to drop.

What Are the Perks for Merciless Fusion Rifle? Answered

The perks for the Merciless Fusion Rifle In Destiny 2 are:

Conserve Momentum – Non-lethal hits with projectiles make this weapon charge faster until its wielder gets a kill.

– Non-lethal hits with projectiles make this weapon charge faster until its wielder gets a kill. Chambered Compensator – Increases stability and improves recoil. Slightly decreases handling speed.

– Increases stability and improves recoil. Slightly decreases handling speed. Extended Mag – Larger magazine, slower reload.

– Larger magazine, slower reload. Impetus – Reloading immediately after a kill increases damage.

– Reloading immediately after a kill increases damage. Fitted Stock – More stability but lowers handling speed.

That is everything you need to know about how to get the Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. For more tips, tricks, and FAQs, check out the related D2 content we’ve got for you right down below.