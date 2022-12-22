How to Get Through Blocked Lasers in Destiny 2 Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Operation: Seraph’s Shield has finally launched in Destiny 2, and with it comes the new Exotic Pulse Rifle, Revision Zero. Within this new mission lies an abundance of hidden mysteries and clues for Guardian to discover, one of which includes a room with lasers that Guardians seemingly cannot pass through at this time. However, thanks to the tenacity and the stubbornness of the Destiny 2 community, new methods have been discovered that will allow you to pass through the lasers unharmed. So today, let’s discuss how to get to through the blocked lasers in Destiny 2’s Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

How to Pass Through the lasers in Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Currently, there is no “proper” way to deactivate the lasers that prevent access to certain rooms in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. However, that won’t stop Guardians from pushing their limits and finding ways to do the impossible. The first and easiest method to pass through the lasers unharmed was found thanks to a Destiny 2 content creator, who was able to share a clip of him passing through the laser by using Shoulder Charge on a Titan.

Here’s the clip below:

You can access any room blocked by lasers in the new Exotic Mission (Operation: Seraph's Shield) by simply shoulder charging through the lasers!📢 #destiny2 pic.twitter.com/DNGywPC5V2 — Knitehawk (@knitehawk) December 21, 2022

Unfortunately, this method doesn’t allow Hunters or Warlocks to pass through, as Shoulder Charge is a Titan-exclusive ability. However, they shouldn’t give up yet, as there’s one more method they could try.

Passing through the lasers unharmed requires precise timing in terms of speed so the game doesn’t register you making contact with the lasers, thus the fastest way to pass through will to be use a Sword that possesses the Eager’s Edge perk on it. However, this method isn’t a guarantee unlike the previous method shown above, as if the swing of the Sword isn’t timed just right, the lasers will register you are making contact and will kill you instantly. With the right amount of speed, a Warlock or Hunter should be able to pass through the lasers unharmed to find what they were protecting.

What is Behind the Blocked Lasers in Operation: Seraph’s Shield?

After successfully making it through the lasers, there will be two items waiting for you on the other side: a hidden loot chest, and a yellow drone. The hidden loot chest will reward random World Loot gear, while the yellow drone is a different story.

That drone can only be destroyed by shooting it with the new Revision Zero Pulse Rifle. There are 50 total yellow drones scattered throughout the game for players to find and destroy. After destroying all 50 of the yellow drones, you’ll earn a brand new Exotic Sparrow known as the Archangel’s Refit.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get through the blocked lasers in Destiny 2’s Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Ikelos Sniper Rifle, or how to get the Wilderflight Grenade Launcher.

