All Subclass Nerfs & Buffs in Destiny 2 Season 19

Destiny 2 Season 19 has officially kicked off with plenty of new features and in-game content, including a new Dungeon, Iron Banner mode, the ability to craft Deep Stone crypt raid weapons, and a lot more. Apart from this, a bunch of subclasses have been nerfed and buffed to achieve balance in the latest season. With that said, our Destiny 2 guide provides you with a detailed breakdown of Subclass nerfs and buffs in Season 19.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Subclass Nerfs & Buffs, Explained

Solar

Restoration Restoration x1 base healing rate reduced from 25 to 20 health per second (40 health per second in PvE activities, down from 50). Restoration x2 base healing rate reduced from 40 to 32.5 health per second (65 health per second in PvE activities, down from 80). No longer stacks with Healing Rift’s healing. The stronger heal-over-time value is prioritized and will stop the weaker heal-over-time from taking effect.

Ember of Torches Radiant base duration reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Now applies a -10 Discipline penalty while equipped.

Ember of Solace Now provides a bonus 50% to Radiant duration, rather than a flat 5 seconds. Note: this is consistent with its behavior with Restoration.

Knock ‘Em Down Golden Gun Now provides 15% bonus damage resistance to Deadshot Golden Gun and no longer provides bonus duration. No longer provides 15% bonus damage resistance to Marksman Golden Gun. Blade Barrage Blade Barrage bonus projectiles reduced from 5 to 3 per group. It now releases a total of 20 knives , down from 24.

Celestial Fire Increased close-range melee damage from 90 to 100. Players using Celestial Fire and the auto-melee option are no longer disadvantaged in close-range melee fights.



Void

Void Overshield Fixed an issue where the overshield was only providing 25% PvE-only damage resistance to the overshield, rather than the intended 50%.

Nova Bomb: Vortex Increased initial projectile speed by 21%. Increased radius of the inward pull on impact by ~17%. Increased strength of the inward pull on impact by ~20%.

Shield Bash Improved reliability of applying suppression.

Shadowshot: Deadfall Increased Tether anchor lifetime when triggered from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.

Shadowshot: Moebius Quiver Reduced Tether anchor lifetime when triggered from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.



Arc

Touch of Thunder Storm Grenade Decreased Touch of Thunder’s Storm Grenade base roaming duration from 5 seconds to 4 seconds.

Decreased the bonus lifetime granted by Spark of Magnitude to the enhanced Storm Grenade from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Updated friend-or-foe visual language.

Ballistic Slam Increased Ballistic Slam damage against PvE combatants by 16%.

Tempest Strike Increased Tempest Strike damage against PvE combatants by 30%.

Arc Soul Increased base damage vs. PvE combatants from 35 to 60.

Ball Lightning Increased travel range from 27.5 meters to 35 meters.

Chain Lightning Increased damage against PvE combatants by 50%.

Chaos Reach Reduced base cooldown time from 9:16 to 7:35.



Stasis

Stasis Slow Increased movement speed penalty while Slowed by 10%.

Coldsnap Grenade Coldsnap’s seeker can now adjust its trajectory for 0.5 seconds after creation, rather than immediately finding a target and traveling toward their last known position.

Duskfield Grenade Increased Slow stack application rate on players by 13%.

Revenant Hunter Winter’s Shroud Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.

Behemoth Titan Cryoclasm Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.

Shadebinder Glacial Harvest Reduced cooldown on Stasis Shard creation (per six shards) from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

Whisper of Rending Now provides bonus damage to Stasis Crystals and frozen targets for all Primary ammo weapons, rather than just Kinetic Primary ammo weapons.



That’s everything you need to know on every Destiny 2 Season 19 Subclass adjustment. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

