How To Get The Archangel’s Refit Exotic Sparrow In Destiny 2

Operation: Seraph’s Shield has gone live in Destiny 2, and with it also comes the new Exotic Pulse Rifle, Revision Zero. This weapon is truly one of a kind in its own right, as it has multiple Catalysts, and can switch from a Pulse Rifle to a Sniper Rifle when needed. However, it has one more secret that can help players find and obtain a brand new Exotic Sparrow known as Archangel’s Refit. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Archangel’s Refit in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain Archangel’s Refit In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To obtain the Archangel’s Refit Exotic Sparrow, you’ll first need to complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. After doing so, the final secret of the weapon will now be revealed. If you’ve been playing the new season for a while now, you probably have noticed these weird yellow drones throughout various areas of the game. Revision Zero has the ability to destroy these Drones with one shot.

All Destiny 2 Seraph’s Shield Security Drone Locations

In total, there are 50 Security Drones scattered throughout various planets and activities.

Here’s where each of them is:

10 on Europa

on Europa 6 in the Europa Battleground activity

in the Europa Battleground activity 10 on the Moon

on the Moon 6 on the Moon Battleground activity

on the Moon Battleground activity 6 on the Mars Battleground Activity (located on Savathun’s Throneworld Director)

on the Mars Battleground Activity (located on Savathun’s Throneworld Director) 12 on the Seraph Station (Operation: Seraph’s Shield Activity)

Destroying all of these Drones will unlock a triumph and reward you with the Archangel’s Refit Exotic Sparrow.

That’s everything you need to know on how to unlock the Archangel’s Refit Exotic Sparrow in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Revision Zero Pulse Rifle or how to get the Ikelos Sniper Rifle.

