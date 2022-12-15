Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Tripwire Canary Bow in Destiny 2.

Let’s be honest, Bows haven’t been a “go-to” choice for players loadouts in Destiny 2. However, with the right set of perks, some Bows can become a staple in endgame content, like the new Tripwire Canary Bow. However, before adding it to your loadout, we need to clarify how to properly get one, and describe the best perks for it. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Tripwire Canary Bow & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Get The Tripwire Canary Bow in Destiny 2

To obtain your first copy of the Tripwire Canary Bow, you need to play the Season 19 seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds. It has a low drop chance, so it may take a few runs before you finally earn one. However, opening Seraph chests at the end of the activity will increase your chances of obtaining one.

Once you finally get one, you can head back to the Helm and speak with the Exo Frame, from whom you can buy more copies with Seraph Umbral Energy.

Destiny 2 Tripwire Canary God Roll

For Bows to be efficient, you’ll want perks that can increase its overall reload speed. At the same time, you’ll also want one that can help deal a little extra damage to help give the weapon the edge it needs to compete with others. Thus, the God Roll you should be looking for is Archer’s Tempo and Explosive Head.

Archer’s Tempo increases reload speed on each precision hit, while Explosive Head gives off a small detonation on ach impact that deals 30% extra damage. This is by far one of the best combo’s for a Bow as it allows the user to constantly reload with ease while dealing enough damage to compete with other primary weapons. It’s a must have pairing for nearly every Bow in the game that isn’t an Exotic.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Tripwire Canary Bow in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out some of our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Ikelos Shotgun or how to get the Disparity Pulse Rifle.

