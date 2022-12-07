Season of the Seraph is in full swing in Destiny 2, and with it comes the new seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds. This new 3-man activity tasks players with clearing waves of enemies to make their way down to one of Rasputin’s many hidden bunkers. Players must find and defeat the final boss inside to allow Ana Bray to reclaim the bunker’s assets. However, there’s a certain order on how to do the Battleground properly. So today, let’s discuss how to complete Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Heist Battlegrounds Guide

Enter the Bunker When first loading into the activity, you will be met with waves of enemies depending on the location. Clear them out to make your way into the Warmind Bunker. Be wary of nearby Seraph Towers that will track your movements, and after a short period of time, will one-shot you if you stay in their vision too long. Try to stick around the nearby rocks to avoid their gaze. Defend your Ghost After making your way inside the bunker, your next task is to defend your ghost from incoming enemies as it tries to hack into the bunker network to allow further access to it. Keep defending your ghost until the hack reaches 100%, and proceed to the next objective. Break the Hive Runes on the door To enter the final boss arena, you must break all five Hive Runes on the door to be allowed access. These Runes can be broken via a Seraph node found on the left and right sides of the room. Use each node to break the runes and proceed to the final boss room. Defeat the Final Boss, and claim our rewards. Defeating the final boss is a simple task. After dealing 50% damage, the boss will activate its shield, which will be immune to damage until you remove it. The shield can be removed by depositing five Seraph nodes into a nearby terminal. Once the shield is removed, you can then proceed to defeat the boss and claim your rewards.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out some of our latest guides for Destiny 2, like how to get the Rose Hand Cannon, or how to get the new “Glorious” Crucible Seal.

Related Posts