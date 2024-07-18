While throwing a softer touch pass might be one of the basic moves in College Football 25, it can be difficult to pull off without trying again and again. So let’s see how to throw a touch pass in College Football 25, so you don’t have to stumble around with your passes anymore.

When you’re ready to throw a pass, first select the receiver you want to throw to. While that is the basic play to initiate a pass, how do you actually make it so it’s a touch pass and not a lob pass? You will have to keep an eye on your power meter.

As soon as you hold down the pass button, a power meter will start filling up. If you just simply press the corresponding button and release, it will be a Lob pass. But if you also hold it down too long, then it will transform into a Bullet pass.

What you want to do, then, is hold the button just enough, so that the power meter is in the blue section and then let go of the button. That should allow you to do a Touch pass any time you want to, without fail. It might be better to train your fingers on the appropriate timing, rather than look at the power meter, but do try it out and see which method works best for you.

Along with completing certain challenges, touch passes can be useful in certain situations, especially if you want to drop the ball over the head of a defender in an arch. This is a great play if you have a player right in the open and want to get ahead of the defenders.

