In the new College Football 25, offense seems to be really dominant, so that is why it’s important to have your defense ready for anything. Let’s have a look at the best defensive playbooks in College Football 25, so you can be sure to not let anyone in.

Recommended Videos

Naturally, the best defensive playbook really depends on the style of your team and the opponent you’re facing. Overall, especially at the moment, we would recommend adjusting your defense for each match, as there’s no winning defense playbook. We found out one of the most efficient defensive playbooks is the 3-2-6. It allows you quite a bit of flexibility, especially if you go for the Penny formation.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

As for the defense optional settings, in Defense Road Key, pick the Aggressive option if you want your QBs to keep track of the offense’s players. You might also want to go for Conversative, in case you prefer your QBs to keep the focus on the ball. Keep your Zone Drops to zero as well.

Depending on the opponents you’re facing, there are even more playbooks to consider. For example, if you are facing a run-heavy team that seems to go all over the place, a good playbook is the Multiple in its 4-3 formation. This particular playbook makes sure that you are ready for any plays that the opponents might be switching on during the match. In this case, you can also switch on the 5-2 formation along with changing up your plays often, which is one of the best defense tips.

Again, depending on the opposing team, you can also consider other strategies. For example, for a pass-heavy team, you might want to switch to 4-2-5 as well. Shade the opposing players outside or underneath, depending on how the opponent is playing, and use your best Lineback (the fastest) in the middle of the field, so you are ready for anything the opponent might throw at you.

Another quite efficient playbook is the 3-3-5 in the Tite formation, which will spread out your defense in such a way to be flexible enough to be ready for most opponents. But, of course, if you go on the offense, having a spread team is not the best option, so you might want to also consider using the 3-3-5 Penny to go back to the offense quickly, keeping your team tight together.

That’s all we have for you on the best defensive playbooks in College Football 25. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on the best offensive playbooks and how to recruit.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy