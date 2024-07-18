Bloodlines Trello Link – Does It Exist? (July 2024)

Looking for the Bloodlines Trello link? This Roblox RPG is a premium experience where you have to spend Robux to access it, meaning the fanbase is hugely dedicated. If you’re tempted to dive in but want to learn a bit about the game beforehand, the Trello link is the best place to start.

What Is the Bloodlines Trello Link?

At the time of writing (July 18, 2024) there isn’t a Bloodlines Trello link.

It’s a shame, but since Bloodlines released back in 2020 and there’s still no sign of a Trello board, it doesn’t seem like one is arriving any time soon. We’ll keep this guide updated, however, and add in the link on the off chance a Trello does eventually arrive.

Until then, there are other ways of learning more about Bloodlines. Follow these links to access the Discord server, X page, and YouTube channel. Combining those, you should be able to find the answer to any questions.

What Is on the Bloodlines Trello?

While it doesn’t yet exist, the Bloodlines Trello would likely be a page filled with columns containing specific information on the game. Roblox Trellos tend to list all the available races and movesets in the game, detailing the stats for each one.

Most Trello boards also contain meta information on a game, such as details on recent update patch notes, ways to contact the devs, and all active codes available. Alongside lists of weapons, items, and accessories you can add to your existing build, there’s really nothing in the game that you won’t be able to learn about on the Trello.

Of course, if the Bloodlines Trello does eventually release, we’ll update this guide to add specifics on each column. Until then, you’ll have to piece the information together via the sources linked above.

