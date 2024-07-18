AUT (A Universal Time) Trello Link (July 2024)

A Universal Time is an action/adventure game inspired by different popular shows, games, and anime. Similar to other Roblox games, the developers have set up a Trello board for AUT, containing detailed info about the game, including controls, story, maps, and more. Here’s how you can access the AUT (A Universal Time) Trello link, along with instructions to use it.

Recommended Videos

What Is the AUT Trello Link?

Click this link to access the AUT (A Universal Time) Trello board.

Simply click on the link to head to the game’s Trello page and access all the essential information, including AUT info, controls, Discord server, mechanics, and much more. The Trello page is pretty helpful for AUT (A Universal Time) players, especially newcomers who are baffled about something in the game.

Alongside this, Trello also contains AUT (A Universal Time) redeem codes that can be used to claim free rewards in the game. AUT codes can be redeemed by navigating to the game’s menu section. The best part is the Admins of the Trello board keep the page updated with the latest info, making it a one-stop destination for AUT fans.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

How To Use AUT Trello

AUT (A Universal Time) Trello is divided into multiple sections that are further divided into sub-sections called cards. Each card contains relevant info as per its title, making it pretty easy for the users to locate the information they’re searching for.

Here are the sections/ lists of AUT Trello:

Global Information

Game passes

Things to know

Main Game

Other Gamemodes

Economy

Farming

NPCs & Quests

Stands

Original Abilities

Goku

Reskins

Unobtainable

Upcoming

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the AUT (A Universal Time) Trello link. Meanwhile, do check out other Roblox-related content at Twinfinite, like the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy