10 Best Weapons in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Bungie’s latest expansion has brought with it many new Legendary and Exotic weapons for players to faun over and collect. Today, we’re diving into the 10 best new weapons in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Which Final Shape Weapons Are the Best?

If you head over to Light.gg, you’ll see that The Final Shape and Echoes added several dozens of new weapons and more than a few Exotic weapons. Most of these new additions are interesting in design with imaginative perks and origin traits. The same thing can be said of The Final Shape’s new exotic armor. Below, you’ll find 10 of those weapons that we thought stood out the most during our time with Destiny 2’s latest content.

Ergo Sum – Exotic Special Ammo Sword

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Ergo Sum is one of the most interesting weapons that Bungie has ever released. Why? Because every time you get the weapon its basic trait doesn’t change, but the exotic perk and even kind of frame can. In fact, the exotic perk and frame roll independently of each other. The Exotic itself can roll as one of five frames with one of eight exotic perks.

For example, one exotic perk gives you Wolfpack Rounds but for sword users, which is just really damn cool. Another example is a kill spawning a small robotic grenade that chases down enemies and explodes. The fact that this weapon uses special ammo instead of heavy is icing on the cake.

Still Hunt – Exotic Special Ammo Sniper Rifle

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Still Hunt is an exotic Solar sniper rifle that has a built-in golden-gun Super. Called ‘Cayde’s Retribution’ picking up Orbs of Power or landing precision shots charge this weapon’s Super bar and, once activated, you get to fire off a few Golden Gun shots for massive damage. What’s even cooler, is that if you’re a Hunter, you can use the Celestial Nighthawk helmet to transform the sniper rifle’s three Golden Gun shots into one extremely powerful one.

This also changes your normal Golden Gun Super allowing you to effectively have two hyper-powerful Supers. The other exotic perk ‘Sharpshooter’ gains passive bonus aim down sight speed, flinch resistance, and target acquisition. That bonus is then increased when using the gun’s Super. All around, it’s an incredible gun with a very fun and potent hook.

The Call – Legendary Strand Special Ammo Sidearm

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This is the special weapon that got many people through the Final Shape campaign on Legend. How? Because of its interesting and powerful Rocket-Assisted Frame. This frame fires self-propelled rocket projectiles that explode on impact. This sidearm features some pretty useful traits too. Traits like Beacon Rounds where final blows grant the projectiles tracking whose duration can be extended with further damage.

Roll that with the trait ‘Desperate Measures,’ and you have a powerful damage bonus that can be activated when the weapon is stowed and then extended with kills that also grant tracking. At least, that was my experience and it did indeed get me through the campaign.

Red Death Reformed – Exotic Solar Primary Ammo Pulse Rife

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Given to everyone who has the Echoes battle pass at the start of The Final Shape campaign, Red Death Reformed is a great reimagining of the Destiny 1 classic. Its exotic perk ‘Redemption’ cures you when you manage a final blow and increases reload speed. Reloading then gives a cure to nearby allies. What makes this exotic more interesting though is its other exotic perk ‘Inverse Relationship’ that grants increased handling, reduced flinch, and movement speed when you deal damage.

Additionally, as you lose health, the weapon itself gains damage. At 90% HP, you’re doing around 10% more damage. When at 50% or below HP, you’re doing about 40% extra damage. The healing then brings you back up, so it is a constant trade-off of healing and extra damage that simply feels good.

No Hesitation – Legendary Solar Primary Ammo Auto Rifle

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This auto rifle was a nice surprise when I discovered that it shoots tracking projectiles at teammates and heals them if you’ve done damage prior. With Destiny 2’s UI quality of life additions, you can easily see a teammate’s health represented by a circle that shrinks and changes color around their Guardian level icon. What makes this all possible is No Hesitation’s Support Frame.

The only real downside is the weapon’s projectiles have some travel time so it’s far less effective at longer ranges. That said, getting one of these with the Physic and Circle of Life traits heals you and your teammate while also boosting your damage.

Lost Signal – Legendary Stasis Special Ammo Grenade Launcher

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like No Hesitation, Lost Signal sports a new and interesting frame called Area Denial. This frame turns the Lost Signal into a burst-fire launcher that blasts five small pools of Stasis energy that lasts for five seconds. That makes this weapon remarkably effective at clearing enemies and also generating massive amounts of darkness energy for Transcendence users.

Lost Signal is also a part of the Radiolaria Transposer basic origin trait group of weapons that causes targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid like some of the Vex do. Get one of these to roll with Auto-Loading Holster and One for All and you have an easy way to deal massive amounts of AOE damage without having to reload.

Khvostov 7G-0X – Exotic Kinetic Primary Ammo Auto Rifle

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Khvostov 7G-0X exotic auto rifle is much like its legendary and basic rarity 7G-02 counterparts. The stability, range, handling, impact, RPG, and magazine size are similar. However, the exotic version of the gun has a good deal higher reload speed and aim assist score. The other exotic parts of the 0X help set it even further apart, including the Shoot to Loot perk where you can shoot Orbs of Power and ammo bricks to pick them up.

Additionally, its exotic perk ‘The Right Choice’ makes it so every seventh bullet deals additional damage and ricochets to nearby targets. Its other exotic basic trait ‘Eyes Up, Guardian’ empowers that ricochet effect with more damage and bounces after picking up (or shooting) an Orb of Power. This an amazing PvE weapon.

Someday – Legendary Kinetic Special Ammo Shotgun

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Someday is a new Precision Frame shotgun that doesn’t have much of a gimmick compared to other weapons on this list. However, this is a very solid shotgun that can easily roll with maxed range and perk combinations that make this one of the better shotguns for the Crucible. Getting one of these rolled with Threat Detector and Barrel Constrictor tightens the projectile spread after a kill while keeping reloads very quick with high stability and handling.

Its origin trait ‘Dealer’s Choice,’ grants a small amount of Super energy with every kill that stacks with other Dealer’s Choice weapons equipped.

Bold Endings – Legendary Stasis Primary Ammo Hand Cannon

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Bold Endings is a Heavy Burst archetype hand cannon that fires two-round bursts while slightly reducing flinching while aiming. This gun is also a part of the Dealer’s Choice origin trait family, giving you small amounts of Super energy after final blows. While handling and stability remain low on this weapon, Impact remains high with the range being able to roll very high. Aim assist also remains as high as the recoil is low, making this hand cannon very useable with a manageable kickback.

As a Stasis weapon, you can potentially roll perk combinations like Headstone with Dragonfly, creating an interesting combo of a final blow creating an explosion that shatters a Stasis crystal.

Microcosm – Exotic Kinetic Heavy Ammo Trace Rifle

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As the first kinetic heavy ammo trace rifle, Microcosm does some really interesting stuff. Microcosm’s exotic perk ‘Paracausal Beam’ allows the weapon’s fired beam to deal massive bonus damage to shields regardless of that shield’s element. That alone makes this very useful on higher difficulties of PvE content, like the Legend campaign.

Meanwhile, the other ‘Paracausal Imbuement’ perk makes final blows with Microcosm grant Super energy. That perk also gives Microcosm bonus damage after your super expires. While a bit niche in how you use this heavy ammo weapon, it can be useful in certain game modes where you’re up against multiple different enemy shields. It’s also pretty fun to burn through guardians with this thing with how effective it does so.

