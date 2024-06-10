Destiny 2 The Final Shape New Exotic Armor Ranked

Destiny 2’s latest and arguably greatest expansion, The Final Shape, has also come with six new Exotic armors split across the three classes. Today, we will rank the new Exotic armor in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Each New Final Shape Exotic Armor Ranked

Some of Destiny 2’s other expansions have delivered several new Exotic armors for each class. The Final Shape is not one of those expansions and that’s okay because there are already quite a few Exotics in the game. Exotic Class Items only expand this further, but with that said, here’s each of the new Final Shape Exotics ranked:

6. Wishful Ignorance – Titan Arms

Image Source: Bungie

These Exotic Titan arms are more for Strand Titans and less for Prismatic Titans, but why is that? Well, it’s because Wishful Ignorance’s Exotic perk ‘Wish-Dragon’s Talons’ grants an additional Frenzied Blade-powered melee charge and makes the pulses from your Strand subclass’s Banner of War aspect return melee energy based on the number of teammates healed. The perk also boosts the damage of Frenzied Blade and Flechette Storm, but it’s the buff to the Banner of War that puts this armor in a weird spot.

If you use this armor with the shiny new Prismatic subclass you’re missing out on the Banner of War benefits, which locks you into the Strand subclass. Not an ideal solution given the timing. Because of that kind of limitation, this Exotic’s rank suffers a bit.

5. Hazardous Propulsion – Titan Chest

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This is the other Titan Exotic and it is easily the more impressive of the two. What makes this particular chest piece so exciting is what it adds to the Titan’s damage kit and gameplay loop. Hazardous Propulsion’s Exotic perk lets a Titan load up to six Kinetic Exodus tracking rockets and fire them whenever they use their class ability. These rockets do quite a hefty amount of damage and have a chance to be generated from precision headshots or final blows.

Even better is how firing said Kinetic Exodus rockets also buffs rocket-assisted sidearm frames and rocket launchers by 35%! The chance to generate these rockets feels pretty quick too, and because of everything this Exotic armor does, it is a top-ranker.

4. Gifted Conviction – Hunter Chest

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like the Titan’s Exotic chest piece, this Hunter chest Exotic excels at Prismatic builds as well as Arc-based builds. That’s because Gifted Conviction’s perk ‘The Gift of Certainty’ is described as adding bouncing explosives at nearby targets that then damage and jolt them whenever you use Tempest Strike or the new Prismatic aspect Ascension. This alone is pretty great when considering how useful Ascension already is, but it’s taken to the next level with the addition of the jolting explosives.

Additionally, Gifted Conviction also grants you damage reduction when jolting nearby opponents, which will be quite often. Damage resistance is harder to come by for a Hunter so an Exotic like this excels.

3. Balance of Power – Hunter Legs

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like the Hunter’s other new Exotic armor, these Exotic Legs bolster the Threaded Specter aspect whether you’re using Prismatic or Strand subclasses. This armor’s Exotic perk is called ‘Double Down’ and it increases the duration and durability of your threaded specter Strand clone. Normally, this threaded specter explodes when near enemies and releases two threadlings. However, this Exotic makes it so your specter releases four now.

That alone would give this armor a high B, but it’s also useful in PvP as well as PvE. This is due to the fact that when you stand near the Threaded Specter, you no longer appear on radar, while the specter itself still does – making it quite easy to confuse or ambush opponents.

2. Mataiodoxia – Warlock Chest

Image Source: Bungie

Mataiodoxia is a new Exotic Warlock chest armor that is pretty similar to the last two entries. Like those two, Mataiodoxia works with both the new Prismatic subclass and the Strand subclass. Mataiodoxia’s Exotic perk ‘Stylostixis’ is described as making targets damaged by Arcane Needle emit a suspending detonation once defeated. Additionally, landing multiple Arcane Needles on the same enemy triggers an even more powerful suspending detonation.

This Exotic armor has two parts to it too, since defeating suspended targets grants you more melee energy to do it all again. Beyond that, this Exotic armor makes the Arcane Needles melee strong against Barrier Champions. Win/win!

1. Speaker’s Sight – Warlock Head

Image Source: Bungie

I’m not a Warlock, so I can’t comment on how good this is personally, but I’m hearing great things. If you run a Healing Grenade, using that grenade will also spawn a Restorative Turret that fires projectiles at teammates to heal them. Better yet, healing teammates via this method occasionally spawns an Orb of Power. Orbs of Power not only give you some super energy but can be modified to also give you back grenade energy, making this Exotic and your healing grenade useable that much more often.

This new Exotic Warlock armor can be used whether you’re a Prismatic Warlock or a Solar Warlock, which makes armors like these infinitely more useful. It’s also reported that using this Exotic with the Solar Warlock subclass with the Touch of Flame aspect and Ember of Benevolence fragment gives your healing grenade and turret nearly post-nerf Well Super levels of survivability. That said, I don’t feel those things are enough to land this armor in the A ranks.

Using a healing grenade means taking away the other grenade options for a Warlock, which stings a bit since Warlock grenades are quite strong across all subclasses. Still, it’s refreshing to see almost every new Exotic armor being useful in one or multiple ways. These combined with the alternative of many differing rolls of Exotic class items are always a good thing for Destiny 2. More quality customization choices are always welcome in a live-service looter-shooter.

