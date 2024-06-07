The Prismatic subclass allows for builds far beyond that of the normal punch-first, eat-crayons-later style of Titan gameplay. Here are the best Prismatic Titan builds in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

What are the Best Prismatic Titan Builds?

Regarding Titan’s Prismatic subclass, there is an abundance of melee-based powered melee abilities and a majority selection of grenades with crowd control capabilities. The builds in this guide are going to take advantage of those two components to maximize setting up your enemies in strand webs to then knock them down with powerful melee attacks.

Best PvE Prismatic Titan Build in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Super : Twilight Arsenal

: Twilight Arsenal Class Ability : Towering Barricade

: Towering Barricade Movement Mode : Catapult Lift

: Catapult Lift Melee Ability : Thunderclap

: Thunderclap Grenade Ability : Shackle Grenade

: Shackle Grenade Aspects : Knockout Drengr’s Lash

: Fragments : Facet of Hope Facet of Awakening Facet of Balance Facet of Courage Facet of Devotion

: Exotic Weapon : The new Red Death Reformed is always a good call here.

: The new Red Death Reformed is always a good call here. Exotic Armor: Point-Contact Cannon Brace or An Insurmountable Skullfort

This Titan PvE build is all about setting up enemies with major crowd control so that you can demolish them with your charged-powered melee, the Thunderclap. Your chosen Aspects help this build by giving you more ways to crowd-control enemies and deal melee damage. Meanwhile, the fragments boost your energy generation from damage and kills, and buff your damage when an enemy is affected by a darkness debuff.

Best PvP Prismatic Titan Build in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Super : Twilight Arsenal

: Twilight Arsenal Class Ability : Towering Barricade

: Towering Barricade Movement Mode : Catapult Lift

: Catapult Lift Melee Ability : Shield Throw

: Shield Throw Grenade Ability : Glacier Grenade

: Glacier Grenade Aspects : Unbreakable Knockout

: Fragments : Facet of Dawn Facet of Grace Facet of Protection Facet of Ruin Facet of Blessing

: Exotic Weapon : Personal choice here, lots of good options.

: Personal choice here, lots of good options. Exotic Armor: Heart of Inmost Light or Citan’s Ramparts

Twilight Arsenal is just too good to not use again, especially when your teammates pick up your axes to get even more kills. Unbreakable will help you with flexibility by letting you make your own shield that you can use to be aggressive within control or trials. Likewise, the fragments bolster your grenade’s explosion when you decide to use it. The other fragments cover the bases between better transcendence generation, resistance when surrounded, and healing on melee final blows.

Both of these prismatic Titan builds are more fun than they are balanced, but we hope you get some mileage out of the synergy present in them.

