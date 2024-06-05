How to Find Prismatic Chests in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has plenty to explore, and plenty of loot to find. Chests will quickly become something you look out for as you explore the world, but not all chests are created equal. Here’s how to find Prismatic Chests in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Prismatic Chests in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Prismatic Chests can be distinguished by sight. A prismatic chest is golden, with purple and blue wisps drifting from it. These chests offer prismatic rewards, which will help to strengthen the Prismatic subclass.

The Prismatic subclass differs from others in that it allows you to mix and match a variety of elements. By dealing light and dark damage you’ll fill up the bars below your Super Energy Meter, eventually unlocking Transcendence, a new mode which offers a variety of buffs. These buffs include increased regeneration, increased damage, and higher defense.

Image Source: Bungie via IGDB

Transcendense also unlocks a new grenade depending on your class, which deals two types of damage at once.

Hunter’s Hailfire Spike deals Stasis and Solar damage.

deals Stasis and Solar damage. Titan’s Electrified Snare deals Strand and Arc damage.

deals Strand and Arc damage. Warlock’s Freezing Singularity deals Void and Stasis damage.

At present, there appear to be two ways to find Prismatic Chests.

Prismatic Chests will occasionally appear as a reward after clearing a tough encounter. At first, the reward will be a new ability to add to your loadout, but as you progress through the game you’ll gradually unlock more and more rewards.

You can also find Prismatic Chests in Search Areas found in the Pale Heart. Unfortunately, this area isn’t available until you’ve completed the first seven missions of the eight available during the expansion.

Want more out of Destiny 2? Here are our picks for the best Prismatic Hunter builds, and here are our picks for the best exotic class item rolls.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy