Looking for the best Prismatic Warlock builds in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? A lot has dropped with The Final Shape expansion, and one of the headline additions is the new Prismatic subclass. Allowing users to combine aspects and features of other subclasses into one, there’s a vast variety of builds out there to try. We’ll narrow down the list for you, outlining the basic components you’ll want to string together for the best Prismatic Warlock builds.

Best PvP Prismatic Builds For Warlocks In Destiny 2

To keep things simple, we’ll break our builds down into PvP and PvE categories. Starting with the former, here is our best Prismatic Warlock build for PvP.

Aspects : Weaver’s Call, Lightning Surge

: Weaver’s Call, Lightning Surge Fragments : Facet of Ruin, Facet of Dominance, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Balance

: Facet of Ruin, Facet of Dominance, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Balance Grenade : Coldsnap Grenades

: Coldsnap Grenades Super : Winter’s Wrath

: Winter’s Wrath Melee : Arcane Needle

: Arcane Needle Class Ability : Empowering Rift

: Empowering Rift Movement Mode : Blink

: Blink Supporting Exotics : Osmiomancy Gloves

: Osmiomancy Gloves Supporting Weapons : Whatever you’re most comfortable running for a PvP loadout.

: Whatever you’re most comfortable running for a PvP loadout. Supporting Armor Mods: We’d Recommend some Unflinching Aim mods, Loader mods, Dexterity mods, and Targeting Mods, and the Reaper mod across your gear. Grenade recharging mods such as Grenade Kickstart and Firepower are also recommended.

Since Prismatic allows for a jack-of-all-trades approach, that’s what we’re embracing for this PvP build. It takes components from other powerful subclass builds and combines them to get the best of everything.

Coldsnap Grenades can freeze a target on impact, granting a massive window of opportunity. Defeating a frozen target restarts the ice trail, allowing it to freeze another target. Osmiomancy Gloves meanwhile grant an extra Coldsnap Grenade charge and improve the tracking. In a dynamic Crucible match then, Coldsnap Grenades can force enemies onto the back foot, create openings for fast assaults, level the playing field when facing off against asymmetrical numbers, and, in some cases, lead to a cascading effect of frozen targets if a team is unprepared to counter. Between the energy earned back on Coldsnap freezes and final blows, and the grenade recharge mods, you’ll find you rarely run out of grenades.

A typical Stasis Coldsnap Grenade build is limited in further utility, but that’s not the case for this Prismatic build. Supporting your grenade combat is Arcane Needle, arguably one of the best Warlock melees, sporting multiple charges, immense range, and tracking capabilities. An Empowering Rift can be a game changer when deployed correctly, and with Weaver’s Call deploying one will launch a volley of Threadlings, supporting your damage against enemies and granting great area denial potential.

Lastly, Lightning Surge offers another tool for close quarters, bringing down lightning strikes whenever you use a melee charge and slide past an enemy. Winter’s Wrath, while not that great for PvE, is a potent roaming super, offering a strong counter to other supers, ranged support, and limited strategies for opponents. And do we even need to explain why a short-range teleport movement mode like Blink is so good for PvP?

In all then, this build takes various potent PvP abilities Warlocks have access to and combines them into a single subclass, creating an exceptionally versatile build that prepares you well for any situation the crucible can throw at you.

Best PvE Prismatic Builds For Warlocks In Destiny 2

Here’s a rundown of our choice for the best PvE Prismatic Warlock Build in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Aspects : Hellion, Feed The Void

: Hellion, Feed The Void Grenade : Vortex Grenade

: Vortex Grenade Fragments : Facet of Ruin, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Dawn

: Facet of Ruin, Facet of Blessing, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Dawn Super : Song Of Flame

: Song Of Flame Melee : Arcane Needle

: Arcane Needle Class Ability : Healing Rift

: Healing Rift Movement Mode : Burst Glide

: Burst Glide Supporting Exotics : Karnstein Armlets

: Karnstein Armlets Supporting Weapons : At least one Solar weapon, ideally in the primary slot. Having a Void weapon is also ideal.

: At least one Solar weapon, ideally in the primary slot. Having a Void weapon is also ideal. Supporting Armor Mods: Grenade recharge mods are the top priority here, followed by class ability mods.

Do you like not dying in Destiny 2? Want to not die forever? This is probably the build for you then. The idea here is simple: to combine the incredible powers of Karnstiens and the Restoration buff with the Devour buff, creating a double-layered defense while maintaining excellent offensive potential for clearing ads.

The first half of this build is the Solar half. Karnsteins will grant Restoration x1 when landing a melee kill – something made far easier with Arcane Needle, and Resto x2 for Finishers. Adding on to this is your Healing Rift, another source of health replenishment. With the Hellion Aspect though, casting your rift also grants you a Solar Soul that can attack targets from range, spreading Scorch and helping to streamline ad-clearing. As a final backup, the new Solar super for Warlocks, Song of Flame, grants new offense-oriented Solar abilities alongside exceptional survivability, making it the perfect panic button for most situations.

On the other half of the build comes the Feed The Void Aspect. This aspect boosts the effectiveness of Devour, and grants the buff whenever you get kills with a Void ability. Given its sizable range and singularity effect, that’s something that’s pretty easy to do with Vortex Grenades. The armor mods should also reduce the downtime between grenades, particularly in low ad-density areas.

Together, Devour and Restoration should make you nearly unkillable in all but the most dire of situations. With a potent super, a Solar Soul, a long-range melee for versatility, and optimized mods, you should be able to squeeze a hell of a lot out of the Prismatic subclass.

Is Prismatic the Best Subclass in Destiny 2?

Prismatic is incredibly strong, and there’s a decent argument to be made for its supremacy, but we’d stop short of definitively crowning it the best. Prismatic’s true power lies in its exceptional versatility. With so many different combinations of Aspects, abilities, and supers, you can create builds well-suited to a variety of roles.

However, if you’re after more niche roles, looking for a specific ability, or find yourself in situations with little use for Light and Darkness synergies, the other subclasses offer significantly more potent – albeit narrow – options when it comes to build crafting.

That covers everything we’ve got for you on our picks for the best Prismatic Warlock builds. Still not through the Final Shape campaign missions yet and wondering how long the campaign is? We’ve got you covered. Also, check out how to activate Transcendence and how to start the campaign on Legend.

