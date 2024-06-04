If you’re diving into the new expansion but want to know how long the Destiny 2 Final Shape campaign takes to beat, you’re in the right place. Billed as the big face-off between Guardians and the franchise’s long-standing villain, the Witness, it’s set to be action-packed. With the core expansion landing soon and episodic content expected through 2025, how many spare hours should you set aside?

Recommended Videos

How Long to Beat Destiny 2 The Final Shape

While it is not yet confirmed, we expect it’ll take between 7-10 hours to beat Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

As it stands, this is based on an aggregate of the playtimes required for other Destiny 2 expansions. The figure comes courtesy of HowLongToBeat. Since The Final Shape has been in some form of development since its announcement in 2021, it’s bound to contain as much content as seen in other expansions, if not more.

For reference, let’s look at the most recent Destiny 2 expansion prior to this: 2023’s Lightfall. As per HowLongToBeat, this is a 7.5-hour campaign, with that playtime increasing depending on how much side content you play.

Image Source: Bungie

There’s every chance that The Final Shape will greatly surpass this. At launch, there’s a new open area called the Pale Heart to explore. There’s also a new raid that’ll take up plenty of time. Alongside all the new features in the base version of The Final Shape, Bungie is releasing more episodic content through 2024 into next year in the form of new story missions rewards.

Therefore, completionists will easily get 30+ hours out of Destiny 2 The Final Shape, with that figure only increasing as time goes on.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Destiny 2, check out the Episode 1 Echoes release date and the best exotic class item rolls. We’ve also got the best Void Hunter builds to use in-game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more