Anyone who attempted Destiny 2’s raid, Salvation’s Edge, assumed it would be days until someone claimed the win but, surprisingly, this was not the case! A record-breaking team has claimed victory after 19 relentless hours, just 11 minutes longer than the previous longest time recorded. So, who won the world’s first race for Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge raid?

Recommended Videos

Salvation’s Edge Winners Confirmed by Bungie

Salvation’s Edge went live on Friday 7 June, 2024 at 1 pm ET. Players quickly launched into the race to see if they would be the first to the finish. Unfortunately for many teams, it became undeniable this was no simple battle and the foes were of a superior power level! When 12 hours had passed and no winner was declared, project leader Catarina Macedo announced: “The Witness is the biggest threat the universe has ever seen. We warned you.”

The last raid race to take this long to complete was Last Wish back in 2018, which took a team 18 hours and 49 minutes. Raid races don’t usually take this long to beat, which is a testament to how tough and challenging Salvation’s Edge was. The Destiny 2 community joins together to congratulate team Parabellum on their impressive win.

Guardians make their own fate.



Congratulations to team Parabellum on the world's first clear of Salvation's Edge!

💠 Astro

💠 bravo

💠 DrakathShadow

💠 Ham

💠 Jake

💠 Tyraxe pic.twitter.com/hl5N6fVqJx — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 8, 2024

The team of six consisted of Astro, Bravo, DrakathShadow, Ham, Jake, and Tyraxe. The team battled gallantly through the hordes of goblins and nasties to clear Salvation’s Edge!

The winners were verified by Bungie at 8:25am ET, 15 minutes after the studio discovered a fireteam had been successful. There was no live recording of the win as the team had not been streaming, but they did take to social media to shout their victories and congratulate each other.

Image Source: Tyraxe on X / Bungie

So what is next for the more adventurous Guardians among us? A new challenge was announced not long after the raid race was declared. This time we are treated to a 12-player activity, Excision:

The Witness has retreated from the monolith – but, an important battle awaits. We’ll need all Guardians available to help us defeat the Witness, once and for all. Rally with us and launch into Excision, a newly unlocked 12-player activity.

A massive congratulations to the winning team! Who knows, perhaps it will be another six years until a Destiny 2 raid will last as long?

For more Destiny 2 coverage why not check out our Frozen Fairway Pathfinder guide? Or how to get the Facet of Bravery.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy