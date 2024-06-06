How to Get Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has introduced a new subclass that mixes all five subclass types into one powerful package. This new system includes new Aspects and Fragments to unlock and use. Some of these are discovered upon completion of the campaign, while others are hidden and secret. The Facet of Bravery is one you will have to look a bit harder for. Find out below how to get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Where to Find the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Some of the Prismatic Fragments are discovered in Prismatic Chests as you complete missions and encounters. These can’t be missed as the chest is presented to you when you finish. Others are generally off the beaten path and can be missed as you battle through each campaign. The Facet of Bravery is in a hidden Prismatic Chest in the early stages of the Ascent mission.

Image by Bungie via Twinfinite

The Ascent mission is episode 12 of The Final Shape campaign. At first, you journey through underground tunnels until you get to frozen mountains. Meet Cayde and Crow for a chat on the snowy mountainside and then battle on through the enemies and treacherous path. The Prismatic Chest you are looking for is just off the main walkway as you go through the body of a crashed plane.

It is pretty easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it as you are also battling enemies at this point. As you approach the body of the plane go right and look down. The chest is found inside another piece of the crashed plane down there. If you miss it the first time round, you can head back after completion and try the level again to find it.

