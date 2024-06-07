Destiny 2 The Final Shape Frozen Fairway Pathfinder Guide

Destiny 2 The Final Shape’s Pathfinder system allows players to earn rewards by completing challenges on their journey. However, these challenges vary in difficulty, and one in particular seems to be giving people a fair amount of trouble. Here’s how to complete the Frozen Fairway Pathfinder challenge in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Frozen Fairway Pathfinder Walkthrough

As the name might imply, you’ll need to get a ball from Point A to Point B in the Frozen Fairway Pathfinder challenge.

In the Fairway, you’ll find a chest covered in black vines. Interacting with the chest will give you the option to “Begin Mending”. Choosing to do so highlights the ball’s location on your map. All you have to do from there is shoot at the ball to guide it to the goal.

The challenge finishes when the ball touches the hollow in its center. You’ll know that the chest has been unlocked when the ball dissolves. However, enemies may attack you as you attempt to complete the challenge. As such, it might be best to focus on getting the ball in the goal before trying to take them down.

Image Source: Bungie

While this seems simple enough in theory, some players are having issues triggering the chest’s appearance, despite its location being marked on the map. Here are a few methods that you can try to get the challenge to work.

Leave the area and return : Doing this might trigger the chest to spawn at the correct location, if it hasn’t done so already. It may be worth trying this a few times, as it might not work at first.

: Doing this might trigger the chest to spawn at the correct location, if it hasn’t done so already. It may be worth trying this a few times, as it might not work at first. Wait : Some users on Reddit have reported that the chest appears randomly after spending enough time in the area.

: Some users on Reddit have reported that the chest appears randomly after spending enough time in the area. Unselect the challenge: Reddit user Narzake states that they were able to get the chest to spawn simply by deselecting the challenge on their map. As the challenge is relatively simple, and the location of the ball is highlighted, there’s really no downside to doing this.

