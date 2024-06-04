How to Get Gifted Conviction Exotic Hunter Chest Armor In Destiny 2

Gifted Conviction is a new Exotic Hunter chest armor in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Its exotic perk improves an Arc Aspect that can roll with the new Prismatic subclass, allowing you to benefit from this exotic while running a Prismatic Hunter build in The Final Shape. Continue reading to learn how to get the Gifted Conviction Exotic in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Farm Gifted Conviction Exotic In Destiny 2

You can get the Gifted Conviction Exotic in Destiny 2 either by completing the Final Shape expansion at the legendary difficulty or as a loot drop from running new legendary/master Lost Sectors solo in the game.

Unfortunately, we are still going through the Final Shape campaign and exploring everything the Pale Heart has to offer. As such, we can’t explicitly confirm how to get this new Hunter Exotic armor piece, but we will update this article as soon as we find it.

The Gifted Conviction’s exotic perk is called The Gift of Certainty, which, on activating Ascension or Tempest Strike, shoots explosives at nearby enemies to damage and jolt them. Additionally, jolting enemies grant you damage resistance.

Both Ascension and Tempest Strike are great for ads-clearing, and the additional damage resistance you get from this exotic should make endgame activities, such as GM Nightfalls, more bearable, especially when playing solo.

Ascension is compatible with Prismatic, so you can equip this exotic while playing through Prismatic-focused campaign and activities in The Final Shape.

That concludes our guide on how to get the Gift of Certainty in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check our guides on Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid release time countdown and the list of best Exotic Class items.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more