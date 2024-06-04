How to Get Balance Of Power Exotic Hunter Legs Armor In Destiny 2

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has introduced a new Strand-focused exotic hunter leg armor called Balance of Power. This new Final Shape exotic can significantly empower your Threaded Specter build to dominate both PvP and PvE activities. Continue reading to learn how to get the Balance of Power exotic in Destiny 2.

How to Farm Balance Of Power Exotic In Destiny 2

You can get Balance of Power exotic in Destiny 2 by either completing the Final Shape campaign at the legendary difficulty or running legendary/master Lost Sectors solo.

Since the Witch Queen, new exotic armor pieces have been locked behind legendary campaigns and legendary lost sectors, and Final Shape shouldn’t be any different.

We are still making our way through The Final Shape’s campaign and exploring deep corners of the new Pale Heart location and we will update this article with more concrete info soon on how to get this new Hunter exotic armor in Destiny 2.

The Balance of Power rolls with the exotic perk, Double Down, which increases the duration and durability of Threaded Specter, releases more Threadlings and hides from enemy radar while you are near the Threadling. In short, it’s a massive boost to Threaded Specter and all related builds, and if you’re a PvP player, you should especially be excited.

Earlier this year, Bungie nerfed Threadlings damage, as Threaded Specter builds were becoming slightly too overpowered for PvP. However, with the Balance of Power, Threaded Specter builds could once more become meta and balance the power in Crucible.

That sums up our guide on how to get the Balance of Power exotic in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check our guides on The Final Shape Raid release time countdown and the best Exotic Class Items in Final Shape.

