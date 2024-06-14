In The Final Shape, you will find tons of new weapons for your Destiny 2 arsenal, but many players have set their eyes on a particular one. So, let’s dive in and discover everything regarding how to get the Call sidearm in Destiny 2 and the quickest way to do so. Keep reading to find out what you need to know!

Acquiring the Call Sidearm in Destiny 2

Luckily, you don’t have to jump through a lot of hoops to get The Call. In fact, this is part of random drops from carrying out activities in the Pale Heart, one of the new destinations added in the recent campaign. For example, the Overthrow activity is a good way to get that random drop.

But if you want to make sure, the best way is just getting through some of the missions in the campaign of the Final Shape. In particular, you will get the weapon, after completing the second mission, Temptation.

Image Source: Bungie

The one weapon that you will pick up comes with a curated roll, which is not the best perk combination for The Call, but still will ensure you can try out the weapon and see if it fits your play style – especially since it works in quite a similar way to Indebted Kindness.

The Call Sidearm Stats and God Roll

The Call brings quite an interesting combination of stats, firing 100 rounds per minute with a magazine of 12 shots and a recoil direction of 75. It also fires self-propelled rocket ammunition, which will explode when it impacts on enemies, dealing some quite heavy damage as well.

As for the other stats, it has some quite high aim assistance (70), and a pretty good velocity as well. Stability and handling are medium, with the reload speed also clocking in at 45. It does not bring any zoom stats nor any airborne effectiveness, of course.

Image source: Bungie

While it might not be the best weapon to bring with you in PvP, good perks for it would be Beacon Rounds and Desperate Measures. These perks will bring up the damage while not requiring reloading and transforming The Call into an almost-deadly grenade launcher.

As for PvE, we would recommend bringing with you Hatchling and One For All. Along with some crunchy splash damage, you are guaranteed some pretty high DPS and will surely bring home some victories.

That’s all we have for you on how to get The Call sidearm in Destiny 2. For more Destiny 2 information, check out our guides on Dual Destiny’s exotic mission and the Pale Heart map size.

