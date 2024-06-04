Destiny 2: The Final Shape introduces some amazing new weapons and armor including brand-new exotics. From chest armor and helmets to all different rifle types, the new exotics available in The Final Shape will truly upgrade your gameplay. Find out below how to get Wishful Ignorance Exotic Titan Gauntlets in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Wishful Ignorance Exotic Titan Gauntlets in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

The Final Shape has exactly what you need if you are looking to add some stunning new exotic items to your arsenal. The Final Shape brings six new Exotic armor pieces. This new collection includes two pieces per class. As far as we know, Guardians can access these by visiting Rahool, the Awoken Cryptarch hanging out at the Tower.

Image Source: Bungie

An Exotic item is the highest rarity item in Destiny 2. These pieces have perks that give Guardians the chance to combine the features of two Exotic pieces. With the Wishful Ignorance gauntlets, the perk offered is Wish-Dragon’s Talons. This gives your Frenzied Blade a very useful fourth charge and increases the damage of both the blade and your Fletchette Storm Aspect. Also, pulses from your Banner of War return melee energy based on how many allies are healed. The damage bonus is as follows:

Second melee – 20%

Third melee – 50%

Fourth melee – 100%

The Wishful Ignorance Titan gauntlets would mainly suit Strand Titan Guardians who use the Banner of War and Flechette Storm. Let’s not discount how useful it would also be for Prismatic Titans who use their Frenzied Blade, however.

So that’s it for acquiring and using the Wishful Ignorance Titan Gauntlets in Destiny 2: The Final Shape! For more Destiny 2: The Final Shape help and tips why not check out when the raid is released or what to expect from The Pale Heart map.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy