How to Fix Audio Issues in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Though the servers have opened up and players are starting to get into the new content, not everything is perfect. Players are reporting audio issues after The Final Shape update that weren’t present before. Fortunately, this isn’t too dire, and the fix is rather easy.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Audio Issues Fix

The simple way to cure the audio issues you might face in The Final Shape is to disable 3D Audio/Spatial Audio in your game settings. This appears to be a known issue with Destiny 2, but somehow, the update has made it hit new players who hadn’t experienced it. However, there are results about this from a year ago, so it’s unclear if you’ll ever be able to turn these settings back on.

With starting to affect a whole new group of players, it might be worth it for everyone to turn it off just to hedge their bets. It’s frustrating that the problem has gone on this long, but maybe the new wave will bring the solution. We will keep an eye out on the usual Destiny 2 news sources and let you now if something changes.

Some players suggest going into your PC/console settings to adjust your audio. However, that will certainly affect more than just Destiny 2, so it might not be advisable unless it’s your only remaining solution. Hopefully, you won’t notice a major difference, but at least you’ll be able to play the game with relatively normal audio.

On the whole, there haven’t been too many other issues with The Final Shape launch other than the usual server problems. Though this will fix the audio issues, if you run into any other problems, let us know in the comments. Other than that, we will certainly be diving into the new content, so if you’re looking for any help, we will probably have plenty of guides to assist.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy