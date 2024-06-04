Promotional art from Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides

How to Claim The Final Shape Pre-Order Bonuses in Destiny 2

Claim your bonus gifts today!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:28 am

Pre-ordering any Destiny 2: The Final Shape edition before June 4, 2024 gives you instant access to bonus items. If you have the game already you are probably wondering where your free gifts are. Check out how to claim The Final Shap pre-order bonuses in Destiny 2 right here!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Your Pre-Order Bonus in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

When you purchase Destiny 2: The Final Shape before June 4, 2024, you will receive bonus gifts. Once your game code is redeemed your pre-order items will be waiting for you in-game. Visit the Special Deliveries Kiosk if you are an existing player, or if you are new then you can find the gifts with Shaw Han at the Cosmodrome.

final shape destiny 2 preorder bonuses annual pass
Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2: The Final Shape bonuses include instant access to different items depending on what pre-order edition they choose. If the items don’t show up instantly you may have to install them via your game’s add-ons.

All Destiny 2: The Final Shape Bonuses

Here is what you can claim for free in Destiny 2: The Final Shape:

  • The Final Shape Basic Pre-Order Bonuses
    • Final Shell
    • Paracausal Path Emblem
    • Pyramidic Vessel
    • Prismatic Horizon Emblem
  • The Final Shape + Annual Pass Pre-Order
    • All the above plus Annual Pass
    • Tessellation Exotic
    • Abstract Meditation Emote
  • Standard Edition:
    • The Final Shape Campaign
    • One Episode in the Year of the Final Shape
    • Destination: The Pale Heart
    • New Exotic Gear
    • New Raid
    • Three New Supers
    • And more
  • The Final Shape + Annual Pass:
    • All the above + Annual Pass
    • All three year 7 Episodes
    • The Final Shape Dungeon Key
    • Tessellation Exotic with Ornament and Catalyst
    • Secret Stash x 3
  • Collector’s Edition:
    • All Final Shape + Annual Pass content
    • Digital Soundtrack
    • Destiny 1 Tower Replica
    • Minature Zavala, Ikoram and Cayde figures
    • Introduction letter
    • Autograph book
    • Character photographs
    • Ramen Shop Tickets
    • Mission patch
    • Lore book
    • Unique emblem code

As you can see, even if you miss out on pre-ordering Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you can still claim some amazing gifts! For help with any errors while downloading or claiming your bonuses visit the Bungie.net support page.

Next up, why not check out our countdown to the Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid coming soon!

Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.