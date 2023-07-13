Destiny 2’s Best PvP Classes & Subclasses, Ranked (2023)

Let’s start this list off by saying there are no bad classes in Destiny 2. But when we’re talking about the best PvP classes and PvP subclasses for the Crucible, some definitely shine higher than others. Updated for 2023 as of Lightfall and Season of the Deep, let’s go from what we feel is the “worst” to the best.

15. Solar Titan

Kicking off the list are Solar Titans. When the Solar 3.0 changes were announced during Season of the Haunted, it was clear Solar Titans got the better buffs for PvE activities rather than PvP. That isn’t to say that they’re bad by any means, but compared to the rest of the 3.0 changes across all of the classes, it was clear Solar Titans got the short end of the stick.

However, they can still put in some solid work overall with Exotics like Peregrine Greaves, which can allow their Shoulder Charge ability to one-shot enemies. That said, Solar Titans could definitely use some more buffs as we head into Lightfall.

14. Strand Titan

Strand Titans are excellent for PvE activities, but they definitely got the short end of the stick regarding PvP abilities. They are keen on suspending enemies with their Shackle Grenade or Barricade wave. However, both abilities are very inconsistent, leaving the Titan vulnerable to incoming damage.

This doesn’t even include their Melee ability, arguably the most inconsistent Melee attack the Titan has available to them. The user would typically swipe forward at the enemy to slash at them, but because of how the camera works, sometimes the Melee would either whiff the enemy or lock on to something else. The one saving grace would be their Super, Berserker, a powerful roaming Super that is extremely difficult to kill and has high damage output. Hopefully, Season 22 can bring some buffs to make Strand Titan more relevant in PvP.

13. Stasis Hunter

Stasis Hunters were once the most potent PvP class in the game. However, in the last year, they received some heavy nerfs to try and ring them in, and unfortunately, they have yet to recover from them fully. That said, they still have plenty of use and are great for quick and decisive gameplay, and their super, Silence and Squall, has a fast charge time which is excellent for made modes like Trials of Osiris.

Overall, Stasis Hunters still have some use here and there, but they could use some buffs to be brought back into the meta once more again.

12. Stasis Titan

In terms of defensive warfare, Stasis Titans are easily the best choice to choose from. With the ability to create walls of Stasis Crystals at will, then turn them into their own ability energy, and then make another wall from it, Stasis Titans can hold down any fort with ease.

That said, while their defensive capabilities are second to none, their offensive abilities leave much to be desired. This is very apparent with their super, Behemoth, as it currently is the slowest charging super in the game, significantly hindering their offensive power. Hopefully Bungie will fix this in a future season.

11. Strand Warlock

Strand Warlocks specialize in one thing; generating Threadlings. Threadlings are the “little buddies” that Warlocks can create and have them attack opposing Guardians. In the right conditions, a Strand Warlock can send up to ten at once to have them destroy any who stand in their way. The Threadlings can be shot and killed, but given the chaotic nature of PvP, it’s typically hard to do most of the time.

In specific situations, Strand Warlocks can be pretty oppressive to square off against but can’t maintain that for most of the fight.

10. Arc Warlock

When the Arc 3.0 re-vamps went live, it was clear that Warlocks got the short end of the stick when it came to PvP changes. That said, while their chaining abilities remain unchanged, they did receive a new top-tier melee called Lightning Surge. This melee allows them to teleport for a short distance and jolt everything around them. This works wonders when used against multiple enemies at once, as you could potentially kill all three at once.

Overall, Arc Warlocks are pretty strong but leaves a lot to be desired compared to their other subclasses in competitive Crucible.

9. Stasis Warlock

Stasis Warlocks are easily the best among all of the darkness subclasses currently. Shadebinder as a Super is easily one of the strongest in the game, as its freezing projectiles can travel far distances and track opponents. Not to mention it also has a long duration, making it a great choice for Trials of Osiris.

However, what truly sets this class apart from the other Stasis classes, is the presence of the Stasis Turret. Warlocks can convert their grenade into an automatic Stasis Turret that will shoot projectiles at enemies and slow them. If hit multiple times, it has the potential to freeze them as well. This is an amazing asset to have in high-stakes competition like Trials of Osiris.

8. Arc Hunter

Arc Hunters are tricky to judge. By all accounts, the Arc 3.0 changes didn’t massively improve or change their overall abilities. However, their Super, Arc Strider, gained a massive buff, for when used and you are blocking, you essentially become unkillable. While blocking, you can deflect and guard against anything in the game. This includes heavy ammo and Supers from opposing Guardians.

A prime example would be the ability to block an incoming Thundercrash Titan and take no damage from it whatsoever. You can also pair this with the Exotic Chest piece, Raiden Flux, which extends the duration of Arc Strider up to 45 seconds!

7. Void Warlock

It was clear as day that Void Warlocks got some powerful buffs in the 3.0 re-vamp when the Witch Queen DLC launched last year. In PvP, Warlocks now have access to a new aspect called Child of the Old Gods, which allows spawning a little Void buddy that can track down and slow an enemy down for them. I also debuffs and slowly drains their health at the same time.

You can pair this insane new aspect with their melee ability, Pocket Singularity, which can push charging opponents away with ease, allowing you to get the upper hand on them. This works especially well against incoming Titans with Shoulder Charge or Ballistic Slam.

6. Void Titan

Void 3.0 gave Titans precisely what they needed to become a powerful force in both PvP and PvE. Their super, Bubble, is now the fastest charging super in the game, making it a must-have for game modes like Trials of Osiris, where supers can determine the course of the match. On top of that, they now gain an over shield thanks to their new aspect, making them a great support option in case things go awry.

When paired with Exotics like Citan Ramparts, which allow you to shoot through your Barricade, Void Titans are second only to Solar Warlocks in terms of support. A fine choice for defensive battles.

5. Solar Warlock

Just like in PvE, Solar Warlocks are a force to be reckoned with. When the Solar 3.0 changes arrived in the Season of the Haunted, Solar Warlocks only became that much stronger. Now gaining access to the amazing healing capabilities they previously had and the movement ability of Icarus Dash at the same time, Warlocks have become a dominant close-quarters fighter nearly on par with a Titan.

This, of course, doesn’t include the fact that their Super, Well of Radiance, essentially makes you unkillable. In order to kill a Warlock standing in a Well of Radiance, you would need to either headshot them with a Sniper or use a Super on them such as Nova Bomb or Thundercrash.

4. Void Hunter

When the word “obnoxious” comes to mind, more often than not, it’s referred to Void Hunters in Destiny 2. Going invisible, setting up traps, debuffing, you name it, Void Hunters have it all. With the ability to throw a smoke bomb down and make you and your allies invisible, it becomes extremely difficult to counter. Not to mention their super, Tether, can essentially immobilize an opposing team with little to no effort.

When encountering an entire team of Void Hunters that can spam their invisibility ability, it’s probably in your best interest to flee, as you won’t be able to see what they’re doing half of the match until they eventually kill you.

3. Strand Hunter

Climbing the tier list almost instantly, Strand Hunters have become a staple in the current sandbox thanks to their wide range of killing capabilities. Starting with their Grapple, which allows them to gain Woven Mail, a 40% reduction to incoming damage. Their aspects will enable them to continuously Grapple around, letting them maintain their damage reduction with near-infinite uptime.

However, the icing on the cake is their ludicrous suspend dive, which suspends nearby enemies from insane ranges. Even if the player is out of the initial circle of the dive, the wave that stretches from the Hunter will more often than not connect with the enemy and suspend them. All and all, Hunters have gained yet another powerful subclass to increase their potency in PvP.

2. Solar Hunter

Dropping down from the number one spot, Solar Hunters are still potent as ever. This should not surprise many people as Solar Hunters have a large gap between them and most other subclasses. Blade Barrage is easily the best super to use in PvP, as it has a quick charge time and a ludicrous coverage area.

This doesn’t even include the regular abilities, such as the Weighted Knife, which will track an opponent’s head when thrown, guaranteed one-shot. Pair this with top-tier Hunter Exotics like Claws of Ahamkara or Stompees, and you’re basically set.

1. Arc Titan

It’s no secret that Arc Titans are sweeping the PvP meta by storm (no pun intended). Starting with their abilities, Knockout is undeniably due for a nerf in some shape or form. Knockout allows the user to regain health and deal increased melee damage to an opponent, basically one-shotting them in most situations.

Pair this insane ability with broken Exotic armor pieces like Antaeus Wards, which makes the user virtually immortal when sliding, and you have the closest thing to a one-man army than Ikora in most cutscenes. Bungie has yet to announce any nerfs coming for the subclass, but it’s likely we’ll see some when Season 22 arrives in late August.