Top 10 Best Exotic Armor For Void Titans in Destiny 2 (November 2023)

Look into the Void, and choose the Armor best suited for you.

With the Light 3.0 changes introduced with The Witch Queen DLC, Void Titans in Destiny 2 have gone from one of the least used subclasses to now one of the strongest subclasses in the entire game. However, a subclass is only as good as the Exotic armor that is paired with it. So today, we’re going over the top 10 Exotic armor for Void Titans in Destiny 2 as of the Lightfall DLC and Season of the Witch.

10. Helm Of Saint-14

The Destiny 1 Exotic helmet, Helm of Saint-14, was released with the Curse of Osiris DLC. While this is definitely one of the most aesthetically pleasing Exotic armor pieces that pays homage to the Legendary Titan, Saint-14, its actual usage in-game is slim to none.

This Exotic will blind enemies who walk into your Ward of Dawn, as well as provide an Overshield to your allies who walk through it….and that’s it. Unfortunately, Ward of Dawn in PvE has very small usage due to the Warlock’s Well of Radiance Super essentially being a better version of it, on top of the Light 3.0 subclass changes, where providing Overshields to your allies is easier than ever.

Amongst every Exotic armor piece that Titans have access to, the Helm of Saint-14 is arguably the worst Exotic that needs a complete revamp to be useful in the current sandbox.

9. Mask Of The Quiet One

Mask of the Quiet One that always been a niche Exotic throughout Destiny 2’s lifespan. The gimmick behind it is granting ability energy when you’re damaged, and if you’re critically wounded, you regain all of your health upon a kill. Think of it like the Devour ability, but instead, as an Exotic.

However, since most Void builds run Devour anyway, there’s no point in running the Exotic since they both do the same thing. That said, you could also run this Exotic and opt into other fragments and aspects to really stretch out your build. The extra ability is always nice since you’re almost always being damaged in some fashion when playing just about anything.

Overall, this Exotic has a lot of potential but falls short of greatness.

8. Ursa Furiosa

The Ursa Furiosa’s were once the pinnacle endgame PvE Exotic to run on Void Titans. However, unfortunately, they are no longer needed in the current sandbox for a number of reasons.

For starters, the Exotic extends the duration of the Sentinel Banner Shield Super, allowing you to block more damage and increase the damage of your allies weapons by 25%. However, with Well of Radiance being a far superior option for endgame content, Banner Shield has lost virtually all of it viability.

It’s by no means a bad Exotic, but in the current state of the sandbox being dominated by Well of Radiance, Banner Shield Void Titans just don’t have a place in it anymore.

7. Doom Fang Pauldron

The Doom Fang Pauldrons received a rework going into Season of the Deep, working similarly to the Path of Burning Steps. Now, this Exotic grants an escalating damage bonus for your Void weapons, as well as grant additional Super energy on Void Melee kills. Basically, this Exotic combines the Hands On and Surge mods into one piece.

By no means is this a bad combination, as it opens the door for other mods to be utilized for the build, but in a sandbox where Surge mods aren’t that important outside of Raid content, the Exotic falls a little flat. This is especially the case compared to other Exotics on this list, where you’re better off using them to really amp up your build in terms of kills and survivability.

That said, this Exotic is still a lot of fun to use in normal-level content where you can easily shred through enemies.

6. Second Chance

The Second Chance Exotic gauntlets were arguably one of the weakest Exotic armor releases last year during The Witch Queen era and for good reason.

The gimmick behind this Exotic was that you now have two Shield Toss Melee charges, similarly to how the Armamentarium Exotic chest piece gives two Grenade charges. Additionally, the Shield Toss can also piece the shield of an Anti-Barrier Champion and will even refund it for you, so you can immediately throw it again.

It’s a cool gimmick on paper, but the overall problem isn’t with the Exotic itself, but more so with the Shield Toss ability, as it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of, and if you don’t hit an enemy, then you’re left with nothing to work with.

Overall, while this Exotic has some usage in solo play like Lost Sectors or Dungeons, there are definitely better options.

5. Severance Enclosure

Arguably one of the most slept-on Exotic armor pieces for Titans is the Severance Enclosure Exotic chest piece.

This Exotic revolves around getting powered Melee final blows or finishers, and then causing a giant explosion around you dealing massive AOE damage. However, the unique thing about using it on a Void Titan, as with the right fragments, you can cause massive Void explosions while staying immortal thanks to devour, and other unique abilities for Void.

Basically, you’re a walking nuke that can’t die and can continue to nuke everything so long as there are enemies to kill. It’s a very underrated Exotic that doesn’t see a lot of play for some reason, we highly recommended you give it a try.

4. No Backup Plans

The No Backup Plans have always been a one gimmick Exotic: if you love to use Shotguns, use this.

When using the Void subclass, this Exotic will grant an overshield to the user on each Shotgun final blow and begin health regeneration. On top of that, while you have an overshield, Shotguns have additional damage and will refresh your overshield on each kill.

Essentially, you can become immortal by running around and killing everything with a Shotgun. Truly living out a Titan’s fantasy of being a one-man army, and with a Shotgun no less.

The No Backup Plans are fantastic for both PvE and PvP, especially the endgame activities and is a must-have tool for your arsenal.

3. Peregrine Greaves

The Peregrine Greaves are a simple and straightforward Exotic that can be used on any subclass: they buff the damage of your Shoulder Charge when used in the air. As mentioned, while it can be used on any subclass, Void Titans get the most benefit out of them due to their Fragments.

Specifically, they have access to the Echo of Leeching, which begins health regeneration for the user on each Melee kill. On top of that, when you kill an enemy with your Shoulder Charge, you’ll gain an overshield. Combine that with the ability to one-shot opposing Guardians thanks to the Peregrine Greaves, and you have a powerful setup for PvP.

However, the same can be said for PvE, as the extra damage from the Peregrine Greaves can also one-shot a Champion in Master-tier content.

Overall, this Exotic makes Shoulder Charge a viable ability to build into for endgame content and is a must-have for your collection.

2. Peacekeepers

Currently, the dread of every Trials of Osiris player is the Peacekeepers Exotic leg armor. While this Exotic specifically isn’t meant for Void Titans, as it can be used on every subclass, it has the most usage on them for one major reason: defensive warfare.

The Peacekeepers are one of the few Exotic armor pieces in the game that revolve around a specific weapon type and boost them, and for this Exotic, they buff SMGs. SMGs in particular are very strong in the current meta for PvP, and with the defensive capabilities of a Void Titan, this Exotic allows them to dominate both offense and defense with ease.

Currently, they are the most-used Exotic armor piece for Titans in PvP, and unless a nerf is planned for them or SMGs anytime soon, they will remain as such for the foreseeable future.

1. Heart Of Inmost Light

Wrapping up the list is the Void Titans’ go-to Exotic for virtually activity in the game since the Light 3.0 changes, the Heart of Inmost Light.

Unlike other subclasses, Void Titans are able to utilize the Heart of Inmost Light to its fullest thanks to their wide variety of abilities that benefit them.

Throw a Grenade, and you’ll gain Devour, which automatically heals you on every kill. Throwing your Shield Toss Melee ability will continue Devour and grant you an overshield. Finally, using your Barricade class ability will also give you an overshield when the previous runs out. All the while, the Heart of Inmost Light will be supercharging your ability regeneration so that way you can continuously use them in a never-ending chain.

As mentioned before, while the Heart of Inmost Light is very potent on other Titan subclasses, none of them can replicate the sheer value and destruction that a Void Titan brings when wearing it.