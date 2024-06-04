Destiny 2 The Final Shape ‘One Moment Please’: What the Error Means & How to Fix It

There’s a message that Destiny 2 players hate seeing. It’s the one that appears when trying to log in, reading ‘One Moment Please…‘ In this guide, we’ll explain what the message means and whether or not you can do to speed up the wait to get you grinding out those shiny new exotics sooner.

What Does ‘One Moment Please’ Mean in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Chances are, you’ve received this message when you’re trying to log into the game after a new season or expansion has launched. In this case, it’s The Final Shape. This will be accompanied by the following text:

“Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled. Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2.”

This essentially means you’ve been put in a big queue due to a surge in traffic to the Destiny 2 servers. As such, the game has implemented a system to prevent the servers from being overloaded and crashing. This would cause unexpected downtime and a lot of angry Guardians.

With the release of Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion, there’s been a huge influx of traffic to the game, and so the system has kicked in to limit the number of players so the servers aren’t overwhelmed.

It is also worth noting that Bungie regularly implements Hotfixes in order to prep the game for big new content releases or amend known bugs or issues. More often than not, they’ll take the servers down, making Destiny 2 unable to play until they’ve fixed it.

Can You Fix ‘One Moment Please’ Queue Message in Destiny 2?

No, there’s nothing you can do when you see this message. You’ll have to sit patiently and wait to reach the front of the queue. Then, you’ll be allowed access to the Destiny 2 The Final Shape servers.

One thing we’d strongly recommend against doing here is closing/ quitting the game and restarting it. Doing this will basically reset your position in the queue. You’re only going to increase the amount of time you have to wait until you can start playing through the latest expansion in Destiny 2.

With a bit of luck, the ‘One Moment Please’ queue message will eventually disappear. Eventually, new players won’t be greeted with it when they’re trying to log into the game. How long this takes varies. However, it’s often 20-30 minutes after a new expansion or season has launched that you’ll be clear of this pesky message. It can, sometimes, take longer, though, it really does just depend on how many people are trying to log in.

